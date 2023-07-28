Interesting name was present backstage on AEW Collision last week - Reports

According to the reports, an interesting name was present backstage during the recent episode of AEW Collision. The star in question is AEW World Champion MJF.

The Salt of the Earth has become one of the most entertaining acts on the flagship programming lately, thanks to his newly-found alliance with Adam Cole. The two men won the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament at Blood and Guts Special to earn a shot at FTR's championship.

The two teams will now slug it out on the forthcoming episode of Collision this Saturday. Ahead of their highly-anticipated battle, FTR cut a scathing promo for their opponents, who weren't present on the show.

However, PWInsider is now reporting that MJF was present backstage last week, though it's still unknown why he didn't appear on-screen.

He did show up for a backstage segment on Dynamite this week, which saw possible dissension between Adam Cole and Roderick Strong. The Long Island native also poked fun at Dax Harwood.

Here's what he had to say about the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion ahead of their clash:

"Here's what's gonna happen Dax. I'm going to take my fist on July 29th. CT collision, and I'm going to punch you so hard in the face. You'd have no choice, but to spit out CM Punk's jockstrap"

Freddie Prince Jr. heaps praise on MJF and Adam Cole's comedy skits in AEW

Speaking on Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE writer Freddie Prince Jr. recently showered praise on MJF and Adam Cole for becoming the most entertaining duo in no time:

I don't know how they're pulling this off," Prinze Jr. added. "To have four matches together and be the best tag team, and most entertaining tag team in wrestling — even the stupid a** vignettes they do in the Chinese restaurant. I love this stuff so much!"

For those unaware, MJF has promised his brochacho Adam Cole a shot at his AEW World Championship, whether they win or lose against FTR this Saturday. With All In right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Friedman will become a double champion for the first time in his career.

Are you enjoying the collaboration between MJF and Adam Cole? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023