Is Ronda Rousey AEW bound? - Reports

There has been speculation that Ronda Rousey could go head to All Elite Wrestling following some recent occurrences. With this, what are the chances that she could become All-Elite?

Ever since her departure from WWE, it was reported that Rousey would be "retiring". However, this was not the case, as she made an appearance at the independent circuit, teaming up with her friend Marina Shafir who was signed with AEW. This was not the only time that they teamed up together.

Last night at the REVOLVER Unreal event, Ronda Rousey teamed up with Shafir once more, as they took on ROH Women's Champion Athena, and her mentee Billie Starkz. This ended in controversial fashion after Athena used her belt to attack Rousey

Earlier tonight, Rousey was spotted backstage for the taping of the AEW and ROH events scheduled today. A few hours later, Rousey was seen in action during the tapings for Ring of Honor, as she tagged once more with Shafir. She is now just one step away from AEW. She could make the move soon, which would make her partnership with Shafir long-term, and allow a feud with Athena either on AEW, or ROH.

Ronda Rousey could be Tony Khan's latest signing

A few days ago, Tony Khan announced that at Full Gear, he would be announcing the signing of a new star to AEW. He revealed that this would be a star that was well-known and respected by every fan of the promotion.

This reveal could be similar to Christian Cage's signing, as he debuted at AEW Revolution in 2021, and signed the contract during the event itself.

"AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world's best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every @AEW fan! They'll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on PPV at #AEWFullGear!" Khan tweeted.

This star could be Ronda Rousey, and seeing as she has had many interactions with AEW stars, this could be very much possible. She currently tags with Marina Shafir, who is an AEW star. There have been glimpses of a potential feud with Athena, who has signed with both AEW and ROH.

The promotion would be getting another world-renowned, multi-time women's champion in Rousey, and she would definitely change the landscape of the women's division.

