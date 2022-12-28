Jon Moxley's former tag team partner may become a free agent soon - Reports

According to the latest reports, Jon Moxley's close friend and The Switchblade Conspiracy's other half, Sami Callihan, could hit free agency soon.

The Draw has had an incredible career turnaround since signing with IMPACT Wrestling in 2017. Within a short span of time, he became the standard-bearer of the Anthem-owned promotion.

In 2019, the 35-year-old defeated Brian Cage to become the IMPACT World Champion for the first time in his career. The Callihan Death Machine held the title for 79 days before losing to Tessa Blanchard in an intergender wrestling bout.

The following years weren't great for Callihan, as not only did he fail to regain the gold, but an untimely ankle injury also put him on the shelf for several months. Despite shockingly returning earlier in May, his time with IMPACT Wrestling could be up very soon.

Fightful Select recently learned that Sami Callihan's current deal will expire in a few months, meaning he will become a free agent in 2023. Interestingly, his deal would have run out last year had he not signed a two-year extension with the promotion.

At the time of writing, neither IMPACT Wrestling nor Callihan himself had confirmed the rumors, but his status has caught the attention of outside promoters.

It will be interesting to see whether The New Horror leaves his stomping grounds to jump ship to larger promotions like WWE or AEW.

Will Sami Callihan reunite with Jon Moxley in AEW?

Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan have a rich history with each other in the indies, as the two were part of The Switchblade Conspiracy, which also included Joe Gacy in Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW).

Both finally reunited after a decade at the Pro Wrestling "Cage of Horrors" on July 9, 2022. At the event, the duo defeated The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards) in a barnburner contest.

With Sami Callihan's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expiring soon, there's a strong chance that fans might see him join Jon Moxley in AEW.

Would you like to see The Switchblades work together in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

