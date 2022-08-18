5 Dark Horses that WWE should bet on immediately

There's a lot of excitement swirling around WWE these days, as changes at the top have already been reflected in the onscreen product. The Triple H Era has begun, and it's been smooth sailing so far.

While no one is dancing on Vince McMahon's legendary legacy, just a mere hint of change in WWE has breathed new life into some old talent. Perhaps it's just the thought that even some small changes will make a big difference. Or maybe the environment has changed even more drastically than that.

Either way, both the talent and fans seem to be feeling positive for now. With the company moving into an important stage of its history, they may want to look to fortify their ranks with some outside, veteran talent.

These performers who may not be household names yet, but they can step in right away, and need little or no time at the NXT level. Some may be there just to fill some gaps on the card; others have the potential to be stars or to help out in other ways. But each of them can be an asset.

Here are five dark horses from other promotions that WWE should attempt to sign if they can.

#5 - Sami Callihan is versatile and could help out the promotion in a multitude of ways

The Death Machine could fill a lot of the same roles that Tommy Dreamer once did for WWE. Callihan has worked very hard behind the scenes of IMPACT Wrestling during his tenure there, performing as one of the company's biggest stars while also helping scout for new talent.

His eye for upstart performers in the Ohio area alone has helped make it a hotbed for wrestling prospects today. Many performers in IMPACT and on the indie scene have credited him for helping them get started or get a break somewhere.

SEScoops @sescoops Sami Callihan Shows Off Re-Designed Impact Wrestling World Title sescoops.com/sami-callihan-… (ICYMI) Sami Callihan Shows Off Re-Designed Impact Wrestling World Title sescoops.com/sami-callihan-… (ICYMI) https://t.co/qKteERw8JU

Despite portraying a crazy character, Sami Callihan has a very astute mind for the wrestling business and how all the gears turn. He could not only be an asset as a guy willing to do anything in a match physically, but still be able to help out on the mental and economic side of the equation. He's truly a multi-skilled individual and an asset to any company that would sign him.

#4 - The Gunn Club are a perfect fit and a WWE legacy

If there was ever a team that was perfectly cast for the world of sports entertainment, then it's The A** Boys.

More specifically, Billy Gunn's boys, Austin and Colten, are picture-perfect physically like their father and share his uncanny athleticism, too. People the size of the Gunns aren't supposed to be as quick and graceful as they are, but the genetics just line up perfectly.

They've got a great look and they are just now really filling out their massive frames. While inexperienced, they would immediately be one of the best teams in NXT if they signed right now.

With 'family ties' to D-Generation X, these two would be great as part of a re-vamped version of that clique, or at least an updated model. The Gunns haven't been able to truly fire in AEW, so they will come fully loaded if they ever have the chance to join the ranks of WWE.

#3 - Alex Hammerstone is currently the MLW World Champion, but would look really good wearing WWE gold

There are a handful of guys out there that exemplify what a heavyweight champion should look, act and wrestle like. Alex Hammerstone is one of those guys.

Major League Wrestling @MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone is embarking on a world showcase as he defends MLW’s top belt against the #1 ranked in countries around the globe. Where do you want to see him defend the title? World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone is embarking on a world showcase as he defends MLW’s top belt against the #1 ranked in countries around the globe. Where do you want to see him defend the title? https://t.co/evimgFOK5R

The 6'1", 255-pound grappler is so well-rounded and polished that it's hard to believe that either Tony Khan or Triple H won't try to knock him off his feet. MLW is a terrific organization and is well run, their product is one of the best out there. But even owner Court Bauer would tell you that he couldn't get into any bidding wars with larger promotions.

Hammerstone is ready to assume the role of heavyweight contender turned championship caliber competitor. All he needs now is a bigger stage to do it on. WWE can provide him that stage.

#2 - Trey Miguel could be a mega star in WWE

When his fellow Rascalz teammates signed on and began working in NXT, Miguel remained with IMPACT Wrestling. Very quickly, he found success as a singles star.

While the faction was highly entertaining as a unit, the Fresh Prince of Mid-Air showed what he was capable of on his own, winning the coveted X-Division Championship and defending it honorably over a six-month reign.

DDT Divas @DDTDivas #IMPACTWrestling



Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin for the Impact X Division Championship.



(If Maclin loses, he can no longer challenge for the title as long as Miguel is champion.)



Winner: Trey Miguel #HardToKill Predictions 2/8Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin for the Impact X Division Championship.(If Maclin loses, he can no longer challenge for the title as long as Miguel is champion.)Winner: Trey Miguel #IMPACTWrestling #HardToKill Predictions 2/8Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin for the Impact X Division Championship.(If Maclin loses, he can no longer challenge for the title as long as Miguel is champion.)Winner: Trey Miguel https://t.co/XRqPqqDzZn

At just 27 years of age, Trey Miguel already has loads of experience under his belt but a ton of still-untapped potential. He's a captivating high-flyer and a fiery competitor who shows the heart of a perennial fan favorite.

With Wes Lee (formerly Dezmond Xavier) now on his own in NXT, Miguel could join him and reunite as partners, or possibly even feud with him. He could truly be an instant success for WWE heading into 2023.

#1 - Jacob Fatu

Here's another budding star with bloodlines (pun intended) that extends all the way to WWE's doorstep.

He's the son of Sam Fatu, who competed in WWE as The Tonga Kid, he's part of the legendary Anoa'i family. So his kinfolk have accounted for a good percentage of the WWE roster over the last 20 years. If you can count such legends as The Rock and Roman Reigns among your relatives, you're already blessed with some damn good DNA.

As a former MLW World Champion, Jacob Fatu holds the record for the longest title reign at a whopping 819 days. During that time, he faced a number of different opponents with varying styles. He proved that he could work capably with all of them.

Fatu also has the traditional Samoan size and explosive strength, along with those rare in-ring instincts that it seems almost every member of his family has. Nearly all of them are successful in the squared circle, because they have been immersed in the business from the day they are born.

In a dream scenario, both Fatu and NXT's Solo Sikoa would join The Bloodline. They could feud with the Usos to replace them as part of Reigns' group, or simply join up and the group five deep. And thus, even more powerful and dominant than ever.

With so many entanglements in terms of family and storyline, Fatu is a perfect fit for WWE and its main roster eventually. He's already proven everything he's needed to on the indie level. Now it's time to go shock the world in prime time.

