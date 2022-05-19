Despite its critics, NXT 2.0 is getting better

When WWE decided to switch things up with NXT, it was as if the Earth stood still. When the new product debuted, fans were less than thrilled; it looked nothing like the good old black and gold.

On the contrary, actually. NXT 2.0 was loud and multi-colored. The atmosphere and vibe were completely different. But most of all, so was the talent.

Within the span of a few weeks, the old guard was systematically phased out and released. NXT 2.0 changed its strategy to build around characters, not professional wrestlers. WWE decided that if they didn't want smaller, older wrestlers on the roster, they wanted to build their own Frankensteins in the laboratory — much to the dismay of some die-hard fans.

The new era of NXT is more like a high-speed training ground

Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard want people that can be stars on the main roster to first pass through the company's third brand, and that's completely understandable. It is (after all) supposed to be a developmental territory.

While NXT was fun to watch during its 'enlightened era,' the current renaissance of the brand is producing younger, more camera-friendly athletes who can get to RAW or Smackdown in a hurry. And while it may have taken some time for the philosophy to really take shape, it's starting to work.

Bron Breakker may be one of the best prospects we've seen in years, based on his pedigree, athleticism and the fact that he seems to be a natural. Under the old system, he would likely still be working early matches on the card and definitely wouldn't have been a two-time NXT Champion already. Instead, Bron looks like he could be on one of the big shows by the end of the year.

Speaking of having a great pedigree and genetics, Solo Sikoa has come on strong with the brand and is a crowd favorite. They constantly chant 'SOLO' when he gets on a roll in the ring. Sikoa is currently targeting North American Champion Cameron Grimes, another outstanding performer on the show.

As the younger brother of The Usos, there's even been speculation that the Samoan star may eventually join them as part of The Bloodline, which would be an interesting new take on that group.

Mandy Rose was sent back to the third brand to re-invent herself, and she's done just that. Her group, Toxic Attraction, holds all the gold in the women's division right now. Even more importantly? Fans stay glued to their television screens when these three ladies are on-air, and that's a huge strength on their part.

On the heel side of the ledger, Grayson Waller and Joe Gacy both look like they could be just as annoying on the main roster as they are on the technicolor brand. They have exceptional microphone skills and just need to smooth out their characters before moving up the ranks.

Throughout the entire roster, new characters are emerging and a pipeline of talent is forming. That's what WWE wants, not five-star matches from longtime indie performers. Those old clashes may have made for some great wrestling action, but produced very few 'superstars' in sports entertainment.

While NXT 2.0 is certainly different from its predecessor, the show is starting to display progress in its programming. Will it ever be the same as before? No. But that doesn't mean WWE's third brand can't be a quality product in a very different way. Right now, it seems like that's what it's finally evolving into.

Stay tuned. NXT is only going to get better from here.

What do you think of the current NXT 2.0 product? Do you like the show, or did WWE make a mistake by changing the brand? Please share your opinions in the comments section below.

