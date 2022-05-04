Is NXT star Solo Sikoa destined to be a part of The Bloodline?

Since NXT's transformation to the '2.0' version of the brand, several names have emerged as potentially being fast-tracked to glory on the main roster. The re-packaging of the developmental system is now designed to find people who are as TV-ready as possible.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker is one of those names, as he has already wrestled a match on RAW. Some critics and observers have even speculated that newcomer Nikkita Lyons will be hustled through the system due to her unique look and skill set.

Then there's Solo Sikoa, who has emerged as one of WWE's undeniable future stars.

Sikoa took a loss this week after being pinned by champion Cameron Grimes in a three-way dance for the North American title. Carmelo Hayes was the other challenger in the contest. Still, it wasn't a victory or a loss that illuminated where Sikoa stands right now; it was the reaction of the crowd.

Solo Sikoa has the NXT audience firmly on his side

The NXT faithful kept chanting 'Solo...Solo...Solo' throughout the match. Sikoa wins them over with his mere presence. He's got that great combination of pulsating power and scintillating slams that keeps them on the edges of their seats.

Sikoa has the traditional, 'Samoan build': a very powerful upper body with a great base. That's what helps him put that extra bit of lightning in every throw or suplex he executes. His power is definitely a strength, but it's the explosiveness when he delivers a maneuver that sets him apart.

While he is yet to capture a championship in NXT, he may not have to in order to get to RAW or Smackdown. As the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, he's got an instant storyline as part of The Bloodline, if the promotion chooses to go in that direction. That would allow young Solo the chance to work with, and learn from, the very best.

While stars like Breakker may be more suited to make the move to the main roster, Sikoa could be the first of NXT 2.0's current big time players to do so. He's got all the factors that make a WWE Superstar, and he's only going to get better. Injecting him into The Bloodline storyline makes sense, and WWE can do that at any time.

Solo Sikoa is likely to be on the main roster before the end of 2022, but he may get there even faster than we all think. With his look, skills and a built-in storyline, there's a good chance he could be standing next to Roman Reigns and his brothers sooner rather than later.

How long do you think it will be before Solo Sikoa moves up to the main roster? Do you think he will join The Bloodline when he makes it to WWE? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell