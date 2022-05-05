Mandy Rose's move to NXT has led to a resurgence

When NXT star Mandy Rose first burst onto the scene of the WWE main roster, she was part of a faction known as Absolution. It was, admittedly, doomed from the start, with Paige retiring to become the SmackDown general manager. Rose would continue to team up with fellow member Sonya Deville for a few weeks thereafter.

Unfortunately, something always seemed to be missing.

Now back in NXT, Rose has formed her own successful group in Toxic Attraction. Right now, they are holding all the gold in the women's division, with Rose holding the singles title and stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jaci Jayne as the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

Standing as the leader of this highly successful trio is , who looks better in the ring now and definitely in her comfort zone. She fills the role of being the number one name in this bad girl bunch and has thrived in that situation.

Some may view being moved to NXT as a 'demotion', but Mandy Rose hasn't. She has embraced her new role as the leader of a young group

Perhaps Rose wasn't quite ready for the big time when she originally debuted in WWE. She certainly never looked totally comfortable during her time with Absolution.

Even teaming alongside her real-life best friend Sonya Deville didn't bring all the potential out of her. There always seemed to be something holding her back, despite the fact that most observers could see her potential as a performer.

Rose is obviously a stunning beauty, but she also has great athleticism to back it up. There's much more to her than just her good looks, and she's proving that now. It would be a shocker to see Toxic Attraction move up together to the WWE main roster before the year is out. It may just be a matter of waiting for Jayne and Dolin to show indications that they are ready for prime time. Rose has already been there.

It's a new day and a new life right now for Mandy Rose. She's the clear-cut leader of the most successful faction on the technicolor brand, and seems to have found the key to a second go-around on the main roster eventually. Except this time? She will be better than ever, thanks to her current experiences in NXT.

What have you thought about Mandy Rose's time with Toxic Attraction in NXT? Can you see this stable moving up to the WWE main roster? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Brandon Nell