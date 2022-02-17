Mandy Rose's move to NXT has been a positive for her

When Mandy Rose broke into WWE, some critics and observers dismissed her as just another pretty face.

Over time, Rose began to display more and more wrestling abilities during her time as part of the group Absolution. Standing alongside Sonya Deville and Paige, she was the least known of the trio, despite finishing as a runner-up on the sixth season of Tough Enough.

Deville was an established MMA fighter, and Paige was one of pro wrestling's biggest stars, so it was an opportunity for Rose to sit under the learning tree for a while.

After having a successful run as a tag team with DeVille, Rose eventually vbranched our on her own. She found some success in the WWE women's division, but never came close to winning either the RAW or SmackDown titles.

Eventually, Mandy Rose was sent back to NXT and has taken advantage of the move ever since.

Forming the group Toxic Attraction, Rose unveiled a whole new look. The blonde bombshell had become a badass brunette, and we began seeing a side of her that we never saw on the WWE main roster.

She is now the leader of her own faction, the center of attention. She's thriving in that role, along with her two proteges, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. They own all the gold in NXT: Rose as the women's champion and Dolin & Jayne holding the tag team titles.

The trio have become a part of the new NXT. The 2.0 version of the brand has moved on to a small taste of the Attitude Era. It features more swearing and sexuality than we normally see on either RAW or SmackDown. It's an environment that plays to Mandy Rose's strengths.

Her persona right now is as one of the most seductive and dirty players in the game of sports entertainment, and someone who will win at all costs. It's a role she has grown into, and she's pulling it off perfectly right now in Toxic Attraction.

That blonde bombshell in WWE has turned into a nuclear bomb in NXT. She is the top female superstar in the division today, and it doesn't look like the storyline is going away any time soon. She looks to remain #1 on the multi-color brand in the weeks and months ahead.

So in essence, being sent down to NXT was actually the blessing that brought Mandy Rose up to a whole new level.

What do you think about Mandy Rose's tenure in NXT thus far? Do you think Toxic Attraction should go to WWE soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

