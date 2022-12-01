Liv Morgan's former partner reportedly "near the site" of AEW Dynamite tonight

Tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite will be noteworthy for multiple reasons, but things could get more interesting if former WWE Superstar and current AEW talent Ruby Soho makes an appearance.

Soho hasn't been seen on AEW television since September at the company's now infamous All Out pay-per-view. At the event, Ruby Soho teamed up with Ortiz to take on Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo to open the event's pre-show. During the six-minute bout, Soho suffered a nasty injury after being dropped right on her head.

The injury would turn out to be a broken nose and "messed up septum", which required surgery to repair in October.

Ruby Soho @realrubysoho Finally! After a month since breaking my nose at All Out. The countdown begins until I can breathe again, can’t you see my excitement?! Finally! After a month since breaking my nose at All Out. The countdown begins until I can breathe again, can’t you see my excitement?! 😂 https://t.co/AffnyQPonx

In a recent report from Fightful Select, the outlet noted that the former leader of The Riot Squad was spotted near the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, the site of Dynamite tonight. Fightful noted that they had not heard any updates regarding Ruby Soho's in-ring status, and had not learned of any upcoming creative plans for the star.

The report also offered another plausible explanation for Soho's potential presence backstage at tonight's show: the 31-year-old star recently set up a residence in Lafayette, Indiana, which is only about an hour outside of Indianapolis.

AEW's Ruby Soho recently spoke about her potential future outside of professional wrestling

While the future of Ruby Soho's in-ring career remains uncertain, Soho recently noted that she's begun to consider her options outside of wrestling. However, the AEW star also made it clear that she will continue to wrestle as long as her body allows her.

The comments came during a Q&A session at GalaxyCon Raleigh 2022 in August:

"I'm not necessarily preparing for it [life outside wrestling], but I also want to know my interests outside of this. This [wrestling] will still always be the driving force behind everything that I'm doing right now and I love it more than anything and I'm going to keep doing it as long as my body will allow me, but I'm held together with toothpicks and bubble gum at this point. I think I have more years behind me than ahead of me, but I'm going to do this for as long as I can," Soho said. (H/T - Fightful)

Earlier this month, Fightful Select revealed that prior to signing with Tony Khan's promotion, Ruby Soho had been contacted by the Women of Wrestling promotion (WOW). However, Soho made it clear that she was not taking bookings, which led most to believe that she was signing with All Elite Wrestling. She ended up doing just that in September 2021.

Would YOU be excited to see Ruby Soho return to AEW TV? Would you want her to compete for either of the AEW Women's titles? Do you want to instead see her return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes