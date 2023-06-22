Major reason for CM Punk taking shots at Hangman Page during ESPN interview disclosed - Reports

CM Punk made his comeback on the debut episode of AEW Collision, marking his first appearance after over nine months due to a triceps injury and the Brawl Out incident.

Ahead of AEW Collision's debut on June 17, Punk stirred controversy with an ESPN interview. He accused 'Hangman' Adam Page of poisoning their AEW World Championship feud last year and taking deliberate shots at him in the ring.

In a recent interview with POST Wrestling, Dave Meltzer expressed his opinion on Punk bringing up Adam Page. He believed it was not the appropriate time to address the issue and criticized him for potentially making Page the "bad guy" without giving him a chance to respond.

“Even if privately, he believed it, this wasn’t the time to do it and Page is not someone is going to answer back so he becomes the bad guy… there was a feeling that he went after Page because he’s friends with The Young Bucks and he signed a thing where he couldn’t go after The Young Bucks,” Meltzer claimed. [H/T - Inside the ropes]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “As far as the Young Bucks, there was the feeling that he (CM Punk) went after (Hangman) Page (in ESPN interview) because he’s friends with the Young Bucks and he signed a thing where he couldn’t go after the Young Bucks.”



- Dave Meltzer

(via POST Wrestling) “As far as the Young Bucks, there was the feeling that he (CM Punk) went after (Hangman) Page (in ESPN interview) because he’s friends with the Young Bucks and he signed a thing where he couldn’t go after the Young Bucks.”- Dave Meltzer(via POST Wrestling) https://t.co/IzpqTvefsY

In addition to his ESPN interview, CM Punk made a notable reference in his return promo on Collision, mentioning "counterfeit bucks," widely interpreted as a direct jab at The Young Bucks.

AEW's approval of CM Punk's Young Bucks reference

CM Punk's mention of The Young Bucks in his promo was reportedly approved internally, contrary to some speculations of him going rogue.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that the promo was given the green light, although AEW and Tony Khan have remained silent.

“AEW and Tony Khan have been quiet on that story and all negotiation stories, which is why I was surprised on television they would have a reference to that. It was ambiguous enough that you could just say it was a line in a promo,” Meltzer said.

The reaction from The Young Bucks further added to the intrigue surrounding a potential feud between Punk and The Elite, leaving fans curious about the future developments.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's promo on Collision? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes