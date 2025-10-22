A new update regarding a major tag team in AEW has surfaced, revealing the promotion's original plans regarding their reunion.
That tag team in question is The Acclaimed, a.k.a. the team of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. The Acclaimed had an official split-up earlier this year, thanks to tensions between Caster and Bowens, with Bowens even stating that the former had almost gotten him fired. However, the former AEW Tag Team Champions had to reluctantly reunite at the order of All Elite Wrestling producer Jerry Lynn. New reports have surfaced revealing Tony Khan's original plans regarding the tag team.
On a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp said that reuniting the team was not the original plan. However, after Billy Gunn, their manager, was written off TV, it was decided to bring them back with a storyline structured around their reluctance to team up again.
AEW star Anthony Bowens tried to stop the reunion of the Acclaimed.
Ever since the Acclaimed was reluctantly reunited, one half of the tag team, Anthony Bowens, has been firm about not going through with it. Last month, producer Jerry Lynn worked behind the scenes to secure a tag match for Caster and Bowens on an episode of Collision. However, the Pride of Professional Wrestling took to X, trying to get Tony Khan to cancel the match.
"Hey @TonyKhan! Just checking in to see if I can get a new partner for this match tomorrow night live on TNT & HBO MAX at 8pm ET/7pm CT. Considering all I do for you, the company, and the industry..I don’t think that’s a hard ask! Keep me posted! Also, just wanted to let you know that Timecop was a great movie! - Your Pride ✌🏽#AEWCollision," Bowens wrote.
As of today, both Caster and Bowens have shown little interest in reuniting. However, since their singles run has not produced any success so far, it wouldn't be surprising if they eventually make peace with each other and team up again.
