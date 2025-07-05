Major update on AEW star Britt Baker's status amid WWE rumors - Reports

Several reports regarding Britt Baker's status with AEW have surfaced over the past few days, providing conflicting information on the matter. Another one came in with the source stating that, ultimately, there was no movement from her end.
Three days ago, Bodyslam.net reported that the former AEW Women's World Champion was trying to find ways to leave the Jacksonville-based company. This came after her absence that has spanned almost eight months already. They also mentioned how the promotion had no plans of letting her go, as they knew that WWE would be interested in bringing her in.
During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez asked Dave Meltzer if he had heard anything from his end. Meltzer mentioned that there was no movement and blamed Jonathan Coachman for beginning the spark for the various speculations about her status. Two weeks ago, the Coach claimed that, according to his sources, Britt Baker was close to signing with the Stamford-based promotion:
“I have heard there’s absolutely no change in anything. So yeah, it seems for weeks there have been stories about Britt and it’s actually, I think, all Coach’s fault. Didn’t Coach on his podcast say she’s on his way to WWE? She’s on his, she’s on his way. She wanted to get to go to WWE?”
He mentioned how, as of now, no one within AEW has said anything of substance regarding her leaving, but he did not deny its possibility.
“I’ve heard nobody… I mean, nobody’s denied that to me, but nobody’s said anything of any note. I know people in AEW don’t think there’s anything to that, but we’ll see. I mean, I don’t, I don’t know.” [H/T: RSN]
Rumor killer on Britt Baker being on her way out of AEW
Another report surfaced regarding what sources within the Jacksonville-based promotion knew in relation to the rumors that Baker could be leaving the company.
Fightful revealed that those they reached out to denied that this was the case. They mentioned how following the information that other reports mentioned was new to them.
Britt Baker's contract with the company is set to run until next year. It remains to be seen whether she'll remain with them until that time, or whether she'll be allowed to explore other options as early as now, if the rumors that she plans on leaving turn out to be true.
