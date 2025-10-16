  • home icon
Major update on if Andrade is still under contract with AEW after his sudden disappearance - Reports

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 16, 2025 02:54 GMT
Andrade returned to AEW a few weeks ago [Image Credit: AEW's X]

The latest update on AEW star Andrade revealed whether he is under the company's contract. He shocked the pro wrestling industry after arriving in Tony Khan's company days after leaving WWE. While fans were excited to see more of him, he has vanished from AEW TV. El Idolo hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion for the past two Dynamites.

Not only that, the 35-year-old star was mysteriously pulled from a Mucha Lucha Atlanta contest, as no reason was provided for the match cancellation. He also has another match lined up this weekend. More questions were asked when he wasn't even present on a special segment like Don Callis' birthday.

As per Fightful Select's recent report, Andrade is still All Elite and under contract. It was also noted that the absence was neither AEW's nor the star's fault.

“We spoke to sources that spoke to Andrade in the last week, who said he seemed in good spirits, but didn’t indicate why he’d pulled from recent shows and hadn’t been on AEW TV since reappearing.” [H/T RSN]

Eric Bischoff discussed Andrade choosing AEW

El Idolo's previous AEW run was anything but pale. He wrestled quality bouts every month. He left the promotion on a good note. So, it wasn't a hard decision for him to come back when WWE released him.

While speaking on 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff claimed that he had nowhere to go but to AEW after his WWE exit. He also noted that nothing special will happen during his second run.

"I mean, where else is he gonna go? So, he had one option left other than going straight indie. I'm sure he's making a lot of money, which is a smart move on his part. I'd do the same if I was him. But does anybody think anything unique is going to happen with him there? Is it going to matter six weeks from now? Probably not ... It'll be whatever happened to him?" he said.

It remains to be seen when El Idolo will make his next appearance.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

