Major update on if Andrade is still under contract with AEW after his sudden disappearance - Reports

The latest update on AEW star Andrade revealed whether he is under the company's contract. He shocked the pro wrestling industry after arriving in Tony Khan's company days after leaving WWE. While fans were excited to see more of him, he has vanished from AEW TV. El Idolo hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion for the past two Dynamites.Not only that, the 35-year-old star was mysteriously pulled from a Mucha Lucha Atlanta contest, as no reason was provided for the match cancellation. He also has another match lined up this weekend. More questions were asked when he wasn't even present on a special segment like Don Callis' birthday.As per Fightful Select's recent report, Andrade is still All Elite and under contract. It was also noted that the absence was neither AEW's nor the star's fault.“We spoke to sources that spoke to Andrade in the last week, who said he seemed in good spirits, but didn’t indicate why he’d pulled from recent shows and hadn’t been on AEW TV since reappearing.” [H/T RSN]Eric Bischoff discussed Andrade choosing AEWEl Idolo's previous AEW run was anything but pale. He wrestled quality bouts every month. He left the promotion on a good note. So, it wasn't a hard decision for him to come back when WWE released him.While speaking on 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff claimed that he had nowhere to go but to AEW after his WWE exit. He also noted that nothing special will happen during his second run.&quot;I mean, where else is he gonna go? So, he had one option left other than going straight indie. I'm sure he's making a lot of money, which is a smart move on his part. I'd do the same if I was him. But does anybody think anything unique is going to happen with him there? Is it going to matter six weeks from now? Probably not ... It'll be whatever happened to him?&quot; he said.It remains to be seen when El Idolo will make his next appearance.