Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has been one of the mainstays of AEW since his debut in 2019. In his six years with the promotion, the star has had significant in-ring accomplishments, including a 406-day reign as World Champion. His reign particularly stands out because it's the second-longest in the history of the company.
Despite his on-screen success, Friedman's backstage perception has become a topic of discussion at times. During a recent Fightful Select Q&A session, wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan's inquiry about MJF's backstage perception. Sapp stated:
"It's improved a lot over the last nine or ten months, and he's worked hard at that. There were times when it wasn't great, and the perception of him backstage wasn't great. I think a lot of that comes with being the top singles act, top tag act, and the main guy getting promo time all at once."
While Sean credits most of the backstage perception to MJF's positioning as a top figure in the industry, a backstage altercation between MJF and fellow AEW star Britt Baker in 2024 could have contributed to this perception. Both stars have since moved on from the situation, with MJF even later addressing the incident, suggesting that it was exaggerated.
In recent times, the Salt Of The Earth has aligned himself with The Hurt Syndicate after weeks of persuasion. The group that includes MVP and the World Tag Team champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin is one of the most dominant factions in All Elite Wrestling. He even signed an official contract to solidify this alliance last month on Dynamite: Beach Break.
MJF's first AEW match in 3 months confirmed
We have not seen MJF wrestle in AEW since his loss to Hangman Page at Revolution earlier this year. However, the former World Champion is now set for an in-ring return after 3 months.
The Jacksonville-based promotion has officially announced that MJF will compete in his first match since March as part of The Hurt Syndicate. Teaming with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, The Salt of the Earth will face Speedball Mike Bailey, Kommander, and Kevin Knight in a trios match at AEW Summer Blockbuster.
This bout marks MJF’s in-ring debut as an official member of The Hurt Syndicate.