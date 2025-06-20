Major update on top star's return to action in AEW; was backstage at Double or Nothing [Reports]

An in-ring return could be on the horizon for one of AEW’s top stars, as per a new update. We have not seen this star in over six months. Juice Robinson's last in-ring appearance came on the November 27, 2024, taping of Collision, where he battled Will Ospreay in Continental Classic 2024 Gold League.

During the match, Rock Hard snapped his fibula and was subsequently pulled from the Continental Classic Tournament and was replaced by Komander. Recently, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported a key update regarding the recovery status of the Illinois native. The update states that the 36-year-old himself believes he’s “close” to being cleared.

Notably, WON had earlier reported that Robinson was backstage at Double or Nothing 2025 in Glendale, Arizona, last month.

Robinson, who joined Tony Khan's company in September 2022, is a member of the Bang Bang Gang stable alongside Jay White and The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn). While his return appears imminent, there's no confirmation yet on when or how the stable will reunite on All Elite Wrestling television.

Juice Robinson is healthy but reportedly awaiting final clearance from AEW

Even though Juice Robinson suffered an unfortunate injury last November, earlier reports claimed that the AEW star had been medically cleared.

According to an earlier report by Fightful, Juice Robinson is now healthy but awaiting medical clearance from All Elite Wrestling management.

Apart from his time at All Elite Wrestling, Robinson is known for his tenure in WWE from 2011 to 2015. He has also won multiple championships in the independent scene, besides achieving immense success in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, winning the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship three times and the IWGP Tag Team Championship once. However, he has yet to win a title in AEW.

Fans will be waiting with bated breath for his impending return.

