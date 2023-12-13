Many within AEW pushing for released WWE Superstar’s signing, creative pitches made - Reports

A recently released WWE Superstar has been speculated to join AEW for some time now. Recent reports have even revealed what creative plans were pitched for him. The star would be Dolph Ziggler.

Almost three months ago, Ziggler and several other notable names on the roster were part of a mass layoff made by the company. Part of their contracts was a 90-day non-compete clause after their departure. That ends in less than two weeks. A possible destination for Dolph could be AEW, considering his brother Ryan Nemeth was also signed there.

An exclusive report from WrestlePurists earlier today revealed that Dolph Ziggler was one of the released stars that AEW was interested in. They had even reportedly pitched a few creative ideas, should he sign with the promotion. One of which would be as a client of CJ Perry. He would join Andrade El Idolo, who is currently the one and only client of Perry.

Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler addresses his return match following WWE release

Dolph Ziggler recently addressed his return match happening next month, for the World Wrestling Council (WWC), a Puerto Rican promotion. This will come at a team when he can compete legally for any promotion.

This would be his first time speaking about the match since the promotion itself announced it. He hyped up the match as he claimed that one of the most sought-after stars in professional wrestling would be making his way to Puerto Rico for WWC Euphoria. He also had some strong words for his opponent.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it doesn't get any bigger than this. That is right, WWC Euphoria in Puerto Rico, baby! You are looking at the most wanted man in professional wrestling today. The hottest free agent, and I am laying it down. I'm laying down a challenge in Puerto Rico for "Mr. Ray-tings" Ray Gonzalez. Do you think you can step in the ring and go toe to toe with the best d**n thing going today? I am pro wrestling baby. On January 20, WWC Euphoria, the most wanted man Nic Nemeth is coming for you," he said.

With Ziggler's 90-day no-compete deal with WWE set to expire soon, there will be a real chance that he could be seen in AEW if a deal is signed. Fans can expect some surprise debuts real soon.

