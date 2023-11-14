Dolph Ziggler announced for new wrestling promotion following WWE release

WWE veteran Dolph Ziggler is all set to make his next move in the wrestling business following his release.

After 18 years working for the Stamford-based global juggernaut, Ziggler was released on September 21, 2023. He is one of the most popular names of the last decade. Moreover, his legend only grew after being let go.

Lucha Libre Online on Instagram announced earlier today that Dolph Ziggler will be arriving at WWC (World Wrestling Council) in Puerto Rico. He is currently sitting on the bench owing to his 90-day non-compete clause.

The veteran should be free to compete elsewhere from December 20 onwards.

The Showoff also recently made a Survivor Series reference while promoting his upcoming Hunkamania Night Two comedy special event. The show is scheduled for November 24. Check out what he posted on social media here.

Dolph Ziggler on what he is most proud of about his WWE run

The now 43-year-old veteran, while in his 20s, began his WWE career as part of the Spirit Squad. After a notable feud with D-Generation X, during which they aligned with the McMahon family, the faction disbanded. He then returned to RAW in 2008 as Dolph Ziggler.

From then on, his career had several ups and downs, with a Money in the Bank and World Heavyweight Championship win, among other accomplishments. When Chris Van Vliet asked Ziggler what he was most proud of on his podcast Insights earlier this year, The Showoff responded "money" as a joke before stating:

"I feel like I have this thing that where even right now I could open a show against a local guy, could be in the intermission match for the IC Title and nobody would blink an eye and I could be in the main event if someone got hurt tomorrow and they go, 'he's not going to win, But man, this is gonna steal the show.' And to be able to do that with so few days off in 19 years - I'm very proud of that."

The Showoff's most impactful moment, according to himself and the vast majority of the WWE Universe, was when he cashed in Money in the Bank on the RAW After WrestleMania 29 against Alberto Del Rio.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.