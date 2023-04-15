"The money! Like it's crazy" - 2-time world champion in WWE details what he’s proud of over his 19-year career

WWE has been home to several legends and world champions throughout its illustrious history, and Dolph Ziggler is one of them. The veteran recently revealed what he is most proud of over his 19-year career.

Ziggler signed with WWE in 2004 and became a part of the Spirit Squad. He became a solo star after the faction dissolved and slowly worked his way up the roster. After several tag team title wins, along with the Intercontinental Title and United States Title, The Show Off is also a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He added to his championship tally by winning the NXT Championship in 2021.

The Show Off recently sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet, where the two spoke about a variety of topics. Vliet asked Dolph Ziggler what he was most proud of over his 19-year career, and the superstar joked that it was the money.

"The money! Like it's crazy,” Ziggler joked. “Most part of I think it's this Cal Ripken-esque thing and also not being a total d****e after 19 years of like 90% losses."

He went on to add that he can compete anywhere on the card and put on a great show. It's something that makes him special in the company and is also what makes him most proud.

"I feel like I have this thing that where even right now I could open a show against a local guy, could be in the intermission match for the IC Title and nobody would blink an eye and I could be in the main event if someone got hurt tomorrow and they go, 'he's not going to win, But man, this is gonna steal the show.' And to be able to do that with so few days off in 19 years - I'm very proud of that." [0:04 - 0:38]

Check out the clip below:

Chris Van Vliet @ChrisVanVliet Dolph Ziggler is not wrong here Dolph Ziggler is not wrong here 👏👏 https://t.co/iyPOUWIsW4

It's no secret that Dolph Ziggler has given many superstars the right rub when needed. He helped reintroduce Drew McIntyre to the WWE Universe in 2018 and put Bron Breakker over on NXT in 2022.

Dolph Ziggler has a few current and former WWE Superstars in mind who could retire him

Dolph Ziggler has been giving his best in WWE for 19 years. The 42-year-old still has a lot left in the tank, and many fans still think that he is among the best in the world.

The Show Off recently appeared on Comedy Store Wrestling, where the topic of his retirement was discussed. He said that he would love to have his friends, including The Miz, Zack Ryder, and John Morrison, retire him.

"I always kind of cop out on this and go, I want Miz, [John] Morrison, [Zack] Ryder and myself to either have everybody running down. It’s like Miz and myself and then they’re running in and picking sides or something or we all just have this [four]-way match and not Attitude Era guys where we all hug each other afterwards but we just do it and we’re out there like, we got it," the WWE veteran said.

He has also stated that he would like to have his brother Ryan Nemeth retire him down the line if possible. That could turn out to be an interesting match, considering how well the two brothers have done in the wrestling industry.

Do you want to see Dolph Ziggler win another world title in WWE before he hangs up his boots? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

