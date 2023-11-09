Former WWE World Champion drops Survivor Series tease ahead of Chicago appearance

The year 2023 was a triumph for WWE. They managed to pull off remarkable premium live events throughout. Survivor Series is likely to follow the trend. Moreover, there is a lot of hype going into the show as CM Punk and Randy Orton's names are thrown into the mix.

Their contemporary and recently released WWE star, Dolph Ziggler, will be doing his comedy special Hunkamania's second night on November 24, two nights before the Thanksgiving premium live event.

The Showoff shared an Instagram story promoting the upcoming event and added a Survivor Series memory. Furthermore, he shared another cryptic post captioned 'Survivor Series eve.'

Dolph Ziggler's two-night comedy special Hunkamania concludes in Chicago

While his return is less likely, Ziggler's Survivor Series remark this close to the event is nonetheless noteworthy. After spending 18 years wrestling for the Stamford-based promotion, the veteran was let go alongside Matt Riddle and Lacey Evans, among others.

Earlier this year, the veteran won a title for the last time in the Stamford-based promotion - the NXT Championship - from Bron Breakker. The young star elaborated on his experience working with Ziggler. Check out the details here.

Dolph Ziggler's former protege talks about his WWE run with The Showoff

In the early Tens, Dolph Ziggler aligned with then-NXT rookie Big E Langston and AJ Lee. The veteran even teamed up with Big E on The Grandest Stage in 2013 against Team Hell No.

Big E recently spoke about The Show Off on Hot 97, appreciating everything the latter has done for him:

"I just have a lot of respect for him [Dolph Ziggler] because he didn’t have to — at the time, he didn’t really need me and I felt like the company was trying to force him to have a heater and he was over enough, he was killing it enough to not need me. He should’ve had that opportunity without me, without all that stuff. So I appreciate him kind of taking me under his wing," Big E said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Dolph Ziggler is widely regarded as one of the best performers of WWE in the last decade. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insights, the veteran credited Randy Orton for influencing him early on in his career. Read more here.

