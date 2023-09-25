"It was an absolute honor..." - Former champion expresses gratitude for having had the opportunity to work with released WWE star Dolph Ziggler 

The Dolph Ziggler character made its WWE television debut in 2008, played by Nicholas Theodore Nemeth. Despite a rough start, he stood out with a remarkable feud against Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio over the Intercontinental Championship the following year, proving his mettle as a stellar in-ring talent.

Over the course of the next decade and a half, The Show Off managed to secure a handful of championship wins and a host of other accomplishments. One of the belts he held late in his career was the NXT Championship, having won it off Bron Breakker.

During a recent appearance on the Stick to Wrestling podcast, Bron Breakker showered massive praise on Ziggler:

"It was an absolute honor for me to work with him. It was so cool, just that experience, him and Bobby Roode both. It really was a privilege for me to be in the ring with him. He’s so, so good. I mean unbelievably good and same thing kind of with Tommaso, Dolph helped me a lot," the 25-year-old NXT star said.

He then elaborated on how the WWE veteran worked with him and passed on a lot of his experience:

"He talked to me. He just took the time to educate me as a young man, about this business and about work… I can’t say enough great things about Dolph Ziggler. He’s absolutely fantastic, he was awesome to work with, great human being and he’s just awesome." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Dolph Ziggler's arch-rival on WWE TV breaks silence following his release

The Show Off's best feud came mid-way through his career when he took on The Miz. While both of them have been at each other's throats for many years, it was their 2016 storyline that stood out.

At the No Mercy Premium Live Event that year, they wrestled over The A-Lister's Intercontinental Championship, with Dolph Ziggler's career on the line. The latter won the contest to a thunderous reaction from the live crowd.

"I consider one of the best matches of my career the Career vs Title match at No Mercy against @heelziggler. Everything leading up to that match was great. Dolph always brought the best out of me every time we worked together. I don’t know if I’ve faced any one person more than him in my career. I’ll miss those times but excited to see what comes next for him," The Miz wrote on Instagram.

Dolph Ziggler and The Miz have fought on WWE TV over 20 times, per the WWE Network Collection, including their live event battles.

What was your favorite moment of Dolph Ziggler's WWE career and do you expect him back at some point down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.