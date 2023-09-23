Dolph Ziggler's close friend The Miz finally breaks silence on his WWE release

WWE Superstar The Miz has finally reacted to his close friend Dolph Ziggler's release.

The A-Lister and Ziggler have been the best of friends for quite some time now. The duo, along with Matt Cardona and John Morrison, are very close in real life.

Dolph Ziggler's 19-year run with WWE has finally come to an end, and he is no longer a part of the company. Several big names, including The Rock and John Cena, have reacted to Ziggler's release. The Miz also penned a heartfelt note on his official Instagram handle sharing his memories with Ziggler.

"I consider one of the best matches of my career the Career vs Title match at No Mercy against @heelziggler. Everything leading up to that match was great. Dolph always brought the best out of me every time we worked together. I don’t know if I’ve faced any one person more than him in my career. I’ll miss those times but excited to see what comes next for him."

Dolph Ziggler made his WWE television debut way back in 2005

Dolph Ziggler initially made his TV debut as a Caddie for Kerwin White (Chavo Guerrero) in 2005. He later became a member of The Spirit Squad. The heel stable feuded with a bunch of top names, inducing the reunited D-Generation X. Ziggler was later pushed as a solo act, and he quickly established himself as a strong mid-carder.

The biggest moment of The Showoff's WWE career came when he cashed in the MITB briefcase on Alberto Del Rio to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Ziggler is a decorated veteran of the business. He has won the NXT title, the World Heavyweight title, the United States title, the Intercontinental title, and has had a bunch of Tag Team title reigns. Additionally, he is the 22nd Triple Crown Champion in WWE history.

