5 current WWE Superstars you didn't know were best friends 

There have been some interesting friendships formed in WWE over the years

The WWE road is never-ending, which means that many of the company's top stars are unable to see their family as often as they would like. They are instead forced to become friends with the people around them.

Many WWE stars pair off into travel parties which often lead to relationships, whilst others become the best of friends. The IIconics are a well-known duo who have been friends throughout their journey in WWE, whilst Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville met whilst working on Tough Enough back in 2015 and have been best friends ever since.

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been seen as best friends on WWE TV over the past few months, but off-screen there are a number of stars who are also very close.

#5. Beth Phoenix and Natalya

Beth Phoenix may no longer be part of WWE's active roster, but she has found a new home on NXT behind the commentary desk. The WWE Hall of Famer was once part of The Divas of Doom with Natalya which brought her career full circle since Nattie was the woman who helped Phoenix into the business.

Nattie and Phoenix have always been close since Phoenix contacted Natalya and asked her for help when she was still training to be a WWE star. In the years since her retirement, Phoenix has returned a number of times to work with Nattie because the former Women's Champion is her best friend.

The women were originally scheduled to be part of WrestleMania 36 last month together, but this didn't happen since a number of matches were scrapped last minute. Phoenix and Natalya still find time out of their busy schedules to meet up and hang out together just like old times.