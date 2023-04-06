Top WWE Superstar claims to have the greatest Money in the Bank cash-in of all-time

WWE had its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, and the company is already looking ahead into the future as there are some events that will take place outside of the United States, including Money in the Bank. Recently, former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler claimed to have the greatest MITB cash-in of all time.

In 2012, Dolph Ziggler won the Money in the Bank contract, which gave him an opportunity to go after the World Heavyweight Championship. Over eight months later, Ziggler cashed in on his contract and became the new World Champion.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the 42-year-old star spoke about his Money in the Bank cash-in and explained why he thinks his cash-in is the greatest in the company's history. Check it out:

"But here's why mine is better, because of what I just said. I lost every single match. Vickie talked for me, I got Vickie, and then we go on to AJ and Big E. So I now have a group of three. And I'm losing every single match, except for the ladder match, which was so fun."

Ziggler went on to explain why numerous losses before his victory made the cash-in so special.

"Because I can't just lose 900 matches in a row when this one and then lose 900 in a row again, and the boss goes now you're gonna lose even more, and not in a devious way, he goes because you have this briefcase, and when that contract gets cashed in, everything is erased. And I go, Okay, that's a fair point.” [H/T -CVV]

Unfortunately, Ziggler's run ended abruptly due to an injury, and the Showoff never got another run with the big gold.

Dolph Ziggler's last title in WWE was the NXT Championship

Dolph Ziggler has been with the company for over a decade, and the Showoff has won almost every championship in the company. Last year, Ziggler and Bobby Roode went on a short trip to the developmental brand.

Upon their arrival, the two feuded with NXT Champion Bron Breakker, who recently won the title from Tommaso Ciampa. The Showoff capitalized in on a Triple Threat match and won his first WWE NXT Championship.

He went on to defend the title at Stand and Deliver against Bron Breakker and retained the title. However, he lost the title in a few days on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 38.

Lately, he has been working with rising stars and is currently involved in a storyline with Mustafa Ali on the red brand. It will be interesting to see what's next for the Showoff in WWE.

