Mark your calendars! Major AEW and WWE shows to clash and reignite head-to-head war - Reports

AEW and WWE continue to wage war, despite how both promotions have tone down the severity of the competition. According to reports, Dynamite and NXT will clash one more time this October.

The Wednesday Night Wars notably brought about some of the most heated competition between All Elite Wrestling and WWE. During this time period, the promotions seemingly pushed one another to put out better matches, so could fans see an improvement in October?

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed why the two promotions will be going head to head.

"The 10/11 Dynamite show will be moved to 10/10, a Tuesday head-to-head with NXT, and be from Independence, MO. I expect NXT to really load up the show because of history and competition and being in the familiar time slot NXT would have one advantage, although in previous moves to Tuesday AEW did better but NXT is now on a roll."

Meltzer also noted that on the 11th of October, TBS will be airing Major League Baseball playoffs. Triple H notably called All Elite Wrestling a "secondary promotion" not too long ago, which riled up many fans. According to Bill Apter, there was some merit in The Game's words.

Dutch Mantell doesn't believe that AEW is on WWE's level

All Elite Wrestling fans have notably been very anti-WWE, as many of them were once fans of the promotion and fell out once they became unhappy with the booking. Due to this, when Triple H addresses the promotion, these fans tend to become upset.

During an episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran explained why Triple H's claims make sense.

"Well if you only got two promotions, one of them would have to be secondary. One of them would have to be the leader, or better than the other one. And I would think since WWE has been in business for 60 or 70 years or whatever, and AEW, they've been in business for four years, which I respect that, but yeah I think AEW at this point - and I think even Tony Khan would tell you that. Yeah, they're not at the WWE level yet. They're not. And will they ever be? I don't know." [From 01:55 to 02:33]

Mantell notably pointed out that All Elite Wrestling has come closer to competing with WWE compared to any other promotion, even TNA. Only time will tell if the promotion will end up surpassing WWE in the end.

