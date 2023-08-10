"There's nothing wrong with that" - Veteran defends Triple H for saying AEW is a "secondary promotion" (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter recently stated that he didn't have an issue with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H terming AEW a secondary promotion.

In the recent Cody Rhodes documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, Triple H took an indirect shot at the Tony Khan-led company. At one point in the Peackock film, The Game termed AEW as a "secondary promotion."

As expected, the comments divided the wrestling business. While some slammed Triple H for taking unwanted digs at the rival company, others defended him.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter explained that he had no issue with Hunter's comments as WWE was still the most recognizable wrestling company in the world. He also mentioned that there was nothing wrong with AEW being a "secondary promotion" as they are just a few years into the business.

"If you think about this, WWE is still the brand name that most people know. If you ask somebody on the street to name a wrestling company, most of them would say WWE. There was nothing wrong with this part of where AEW is in the business, as they're growing, for them to be the secondary promotion in the world. There's nothing wrong with that," said Bill Apter. [8:45 - 9:11]

Dutch Mantell on Triple H's AEW comments

A few days back, on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager said that in a business dominated by two companies, one of them had to be secondary. Mantell also cited the example of the global juggernaut's illustrious history spanning decades as the reason why they were the market leader.

"Well if you only got two promotions, one of them would have to be secondary. One of them would have to be the leader, or better than the other one. And I would think since WWE has been in business for 60 or 70 years or whatever, and AEW, they've been in business for four years, which I respect that, but yeah I think AEW at this point - and I think even Tony Khan would tell you that. Yeah, they're not at the WWE level yet. They're not. And will they ever be? I don't know."

Mantell also stated that it was great to see WWE acknowledge AEW's existence, unlike how they didn't even mention IMPACT Wrestling for years.

