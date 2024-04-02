Massive duo expected to join AEW - Reports

AEW has landed several major signings in recent years, with names like Jeff Jarrett and Mercedes Moné bolstering the roster with their experience. New details on a potential talent acquisition have just leaked from backstage, and all signs point to more multi-time champions joining the company.

The Motor City Machine Guns are one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of pro wrestling. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin first found success as a team in Japan. They went on to win tag team gold in TNA, ROH, and NJPW, among other promotions, while also leading accomplished singles careers.

The Guns recently finished up with TNA following the expiration of their contracts at the end of March. A new update from PWInsider has confirmed that Sabin and Shelley are both free agents as of this week.

Rumors about The Motor Car Machine Guns going to AEW picked up after a recent major teaser. To add to that, the latest word from backstage notes how people within TNA believe that Tony Khan's company will be Shelley and Sabin's next landing spot.

There's been more of a realization within TNA that The Guns are gone. Sources noted how in the past there was hope that Sabin and Shelley would return to work on at least some dates, but that would not be possible if they signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Sabin and Shelley will appear on TNA Impact on the April 18 episode. Their final match will be against Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers.

The Motor City Machine Guns lose titles amid AEW speculation

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley are no longer with TNA, and the rumor mill is turning amid speculation about the legendary tag team possibly joining All Elite Wrestling.

The Motor City Machine Guns have wrestled just one match for Tony Khan in the past. They made a special appearance at All Out 2022, teaming with Jay Lethal for a loss to FTR and Wardlow.

Sabin and Shelley recently dropped the DPW Tag Team Championship to TNA stars Jake Something and Mike Bailey. The title change took place earlier this month at DPW Live 5 in Berwyn, IL.

This was seen as another hint at Khan possibly signing The Guns to exclusive contracts.

The Guns won the DPW Tag Team Championship on December 10 by defeating AEW stars JD Drake and Anthony Henry at Deadlock Pro's second-anniversary show. Their only successful title defense came in January over AEW stars Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.

Poll : Where should The Motor City Machine Guns go next? AEW WWE or re-sign with TNA 0 votes View Discussion