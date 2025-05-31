Massive Update on Will Ospreay's opponent for AEW All In - Reports

A major update has emerged regarding Will Ospreay’s opponent for AEW All In: Texas, and it could shape the promotion's main-event scene going ahead.

On a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers, wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp said that there is currently no confirmed direction for the Aerial Assassin’s next marquee match. When asked if Ospreay’s opponent had been decided, considering he won't be facing Jon Moxley, Sapp stated:

“I haven’t heard, and I’m pretty sure as of the weekend of AEW Double or Nothing, Will Ospreay probably hadn’t heard either. The result of the Double or Nothing main event came down the day of, so a lot of things are being put together. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him involved with Swerve, either facing him, or teaming to face the Young Bucks or Hurt Syndicate.”

Will Ospreay recently competed for a shot at the World Title at All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing PPV but lost to Hangman Page. He was most recently seen pacifying things between Hangman and Swerve Strickland in this week's episode of Dynamite.

While the All In card continues to shape up, fans will be curious to know who Ospreay could face at one of AEW's biggest events of the year.

Will Ospreay hit a huge milestone at AEW Double or Nothing

Will Ospreay reached yet another incredible milestone at Double or Nothing 2025 due to his incredible in-ring work.

The Aerial Assassin battled Hangman Adam Page in the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in the main event of the PPV, and the match stole the show.

While Page ultimately picked up the win, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer rated the match an outstanding five-and-a-half stars in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

With that, Ospreay officially notched his 51st match rated five stars or higher, an achievement few wrestlers in history have come close to.

