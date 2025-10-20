Two major pro-wrestling names, it has now been revealed, were behind Darby Allin and Jon Moxley's disturbingly violent match at AEW WrestleDream. The individuals in question, Dean Malenko and Chris Hero, are widely revered for their past inside the squared circle.

The latest saga of Darby Allin's rivalry with Jon Moxley began last year after The One True King and the BCC betrayed Bryan Danielson at All Out. After months of fighting, ambushes and hostilities, the daredevil took on the former AEW World Champion in a Coffin Match at last month's All Out : Toronto, where he failed to defeat Mox yet again. Darby was not finished with the original Death Rider, however, and soon afterwards challenged him to an "I Quit" match for WrestleDream 2025.

The bout in question between Allin and Moxley went down at the PPV this past Saturday, and was a truly brutal affair, with both men punishing each other with a variety of weapons, including flags, tables, skewers, stun guns and even an aquarium. The former TNT Champion ultimately managed to force the erstwhile Lunatic Fringe to quit after putting him in the iconic Scorpion Death Lock. It has now been reported by Fightful Select that wrestling legends and veterans Dean Malenko and Chris Hero were internally listed as coaches for Darby vs Mox at WrestleDream.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Dean Malenko was listed internally as one of the coaches for the Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley "I Quit" match at AEW WrestleDream, @FightfulSelect has learned. ​ Chris Hero was also listed for the match.

Malenko has been working backstage in AEW as a producer since 2019, whereas Hero joined the Jacksonville-based promotion as a coach in 2023.

A Death Rider lashed out at AEW legend Sting for helping Darby Allin

Towards the closing stretch of Darby Allin's "I Quit" match against Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream, The Purveyor of Violence appeared to have his opponent completely at his mercy. Before the face-painted star could be brutalized further, however, his legendary former tag partner Sting arrived to make the save. He incapacitated Claudio Castagnoli and PAC, destroyed the aquarium in which Allin's head was being submerged, and left his iconic baseball bat with Darby to finish off Mox.

On his way to the back, The Stinger was intercepted by Marina Shafir. However, the Hall of Famer remained unfazed, and simply hoisted The Problem over his shoulders to carry her away and eliminate her presence from the match. Shafir did not take kindly to The Icon's interference, and recently logged on to X/Twitter to lash out at the latter.

"F*** you @Sting," posted Shafir.

Screenshot of Marina Shafir's explicit message to Sting [Image Credits: Shafir's X profile]

It remains to be seen what lies next for Allin and Moxley moving forward on AEW programming.

