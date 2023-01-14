New details emerge on 6-time WWE World Champion's surprise appearance at non-AEW event - Reports

AEW's relationship with smaller promotions has allowed many of its stars to compete with indie stars. Chris Jericho recently shocked the wrestling world by appearing at PWG Battle of Los Angeles, and details behind his plans for the appearance were recently broken.

Alongside the Jericho Appreciation Society, the veteran defeated Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, and Michael Oku. After defeating his opponents, the veteran notably praised the promotion and called it the modern-day ECW.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Chris Jericho had planned to make an appearance at PWG for quite some time. He reportedly organized the appearance alongside Excalibur, the co-founder of PWG - with Daniel Garcia bringing up the idea of making it a six-man tag match, at first.

The bout naturally eventually underwent a few changes, resulting in it becoming a ten-man tag-team match instead. AEW President Tony Khan was also reportedly thrilled with the idea and quickly signed off on the appearance.

Despite the mostly positive online response to Jericho's PWG appearance, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wasn't impressed. In a recent podcast episode, he ridiculed Chris Jericho and claimed WWE wouldn't provide him with the same privilege.

AEW's Saraya claims she wants to take on Chris Jericho in an inter-gender match

Chris Jericho has been praised for his versatility over the past few years with All Elite Wrestling. While not every fan online has been a fan of his gimmick changes and pushes in AEW, the veteran has managed to remain relevant all this time.

During her recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Saraya detailed how Jericho is a selfless worker who would give the opportunity to anyone.

"If I have to beat up Chris Jericho, Jericho would be up for it. He doesn't care, he's a very selfless worker. He's a good guy. He'll wrestle anybody and if he has to let somebody win, he'll be like, 'Absolutely.' I'm gonna beat the sh*t out him, he'll be fine." (H/T Fightful)

Saraya still has many options left in AEW, and since Chris Jericho is very open to working with the younger stars, the bout could just become a reality. Fans will simply have to stay tuned, but the Jericho Appreciation Society seems to be taking over the promotion.

