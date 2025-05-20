New update on AEW's backstage morale following extended slump - Reports

It's been a trying few years for AEW. Following its successful debut and a series of historic moments from 2019 to 2022, the company entered a multi-year slump from which it is only just starting to recover. A new report has now shed some light on the promotion's backstage morale.

Internal issues and real-life rivalries seemingly crippled All Elite Wrestling in 2022, and reports over the last couple of years have indicated that morale among talent was low. The dysfunction began to ease late in 2023, but Tony Khan's company still struggled amid a slump in television ratings and live attendance.

Now, with several unhappy stars having departed, it seems things are looking up. AEW is regaining its momentum in 2025, with a tighter focus on fan favorites, intricate storylines, and intriguing venue selection, all leading to stable ratings and increased attendance.

Sean Ross Sapp recently reported that morale has improved in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and he elaborated on it in a Q&A today on Fightful Select. According to sources within the company, the atmosphere backstage has gotten better over the last few months, with less division taking place.

This may correspond to the release of several controversial stars, beginning with CM Punk in September 2023. AEW's renewed contract with Warner Bros. Discovery, increased attendance, and Tony Khan becoming more active as the creative head may also have contributed to the improved morale.

AEW All Out is coming to Toronto in 2025

After two years of half-full arenas, AEW made a massive change in 2025. The company began booking more intimate and unique venues, which quickly filled as the promotion began regaining popularity. However, pay-per-views are still often held in larger arenas, and this year's All Out is coming to a major one in Toronto, ON.

The company announced today that All Out 2025 will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It's a familiar location, having hosted Forbidden Door in 2023, and Canadian fans have been rabid for another PPV event since then.

Tony Khan has been committed to international expansion this year, with All Elite Wrestling visiting Japan, Australia, Mexico, England, Scotland, and now, Canada. This will also be the first All Out not held in Chicago (aside from the Pandemic Era's edition), although The Windy City is getting a residency in July.

