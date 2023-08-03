Newly crowned AEW champion seemingly reveals their status for All In 2023

On last night's AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida defeated Toni Storm in the main event to be crowned the new Women's World Champion. The Japanese star has since taken to Twitter to share her excitement and tease her plans for All In.

Dynamite 200 closed out with Shida and Storm putting on an entertaining bout, despite a lack of build-up leading into the match. Most expected this to be a routine defense for Storm, who had The Outcasts at ringside to back her up. However, this was not the case, as Shida finally got her big win in front of a live crowd.

This moment is more than deserved, as she had the thankless task of holding the AEW Women's World Championship during the pandemic era when no fans were in attendance at shows. More so, the moment was not lost on Shida, who has since taken to Twitter to comment on her victory:

"I felt it was all dream for a moment after [I] woke up, but no, it’s not. I won the main event of 200 anniversary [episode of] Dynamite, and I am the AEW Women’s World Champion! Now, here comes Wembley [the venue for All In]!!!" Shida tweeted.

Although official plans for her match at All In have not yet been disclosed, it seems as though Shida may have jumped the gun and prematurely revealed her appearance at the major event.

Nonetheless, the UK crowd will be more than happy to welcome the fan-favorite should she be included on the show, and with the AEW Women's World Championship once again in her possession, she most likely will be.

Major match to headline AEW All In 2023

The first match for All In was announced on last night's episode of Dynamite. MJF will defend his World Championship against his best friend, Adam Cole, in the main event of the Wembley Stadium show.

While it may not be the match many people expected to headline the monumental event, Cole and Friedman are deserved candidates for this position. Better Than You Bay Bay has been the hottest act in the promotion for quite some time now.

The only worrying sign is that their upcoming bout could signal the end of this enticing storyline, but that is a hurdle Tony Khan and his team will have to deal with later.