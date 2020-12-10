Original WWE Plans for Sting possibly revealed 

As many people now know, Sting is currently signed to AEW for multiple years. His appearance last week on AEW Dynamite shocked the world, and he finally broke his silence on this week's episode of the show.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer brought up that Sting will most likely end his career in AEW. With that being said, he also mentioned that his stint with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling lasted far longer than most thought. Meltzer stated that each year, he just kept getting extended, with each year "supposedly" being his last.

Sting was supposed to retire after WrestleMania 31

Dave Meltzer mentioned how Sting's career was essentially done at IMPACT Wrestling when he lost to Nick Aldis. The "video game people" wanted Sting for a WWE game, and this interest led to his eventual arrival in the company. Meltzer said the following:

"They announced it, and everybody just jumped, oh, we're going to get Sting and Undertaker at WrestleMania. The reaction was so big for Sting that you know, Vince felt well, we got to use them, and so, we didn't get Undertaker and Sting, but we got the Triple H thing. You know, Vince's concept is like, 'Well, let's end the wrestling war,' you know."

"It was so ridiculous and whatever. So the idea was, you know, I remember that night in Santa Clara, and the whole idea was that, um, this is Sting's one and only WWF/WWE match. So, of course, it's his one and only match; he loses to Triple H because he's not coming back, and then, couple months later, hey, we got this idea, let's put him with Seth Rollins and so, that was his other thing. That was a complete disaster, unfortunately, in many ways and ended his career."

Meltzer also said that Sting never got his neck surgery, but he didn't feel bad about it. Meltzer also reiterated that Sting will be on AEW TV as a regular television character for a while. With that said, it'll be interesting to see how the storyline plays out.

Advertisement

.@Sting made it clear he's not going anywhere but we still don't know why he's here - THE MYSTERY #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TE32BZpxlw — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 10, 2020

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling