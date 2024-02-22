Plans for Sting, Ric Flair, and Jeff Hardy changed as AEW Dynamite was reportedly "very chaotic" backstage this week

This week's episode of Dynamite seemingly saw many changes in original plans that involved Sting, Ric Flair, and Jeff Hardy. Dave Meltzer recently reported that the backstage situation was 'chaotic' on Wednesday's show.

One of the main highlights of the episode was Sting's segment. The Hall of Famer revealed that his father passed away last week. AEW wasn't sure if The Vigilante would make it to the show due to his father's death. Hence, the company didn't make many announcements beforehand to be on the safe side.

On the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed AEW's original plans for Dynamite:

“By the way, there was a lot of stuff on the show tonight for various reasons. Sting was supposed to be on the show, but his father died. So that’s why Ric Flair was there because Sting was supposed to be there (…). Jeff Hardy was supposed to be in the show in a key role. One of the reasons so little was announced was because they didn’t know if Sting would be able to come.” [41:10 - 41:41]

Meltzer also revealed that Trent Beretta was supposed to be in a singles match with Orange Cassidy on Dynamite. But he was unaware why Mike Bennett replaced Beretta in the match.

“I was told that it was very chaotic backstage, and the reason they didn’t announce anything was because so much of what they wanted to do, they didn’t know if they would be able to do, so they didn’t wanna false advertise. So that’s why so little was advertised, and the show had a disorganized feeling because it really was." [42:03 - 42:39]

Tony Khan had one of the most hectic weeks ever on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan is AEW's head booker, aside from being its CEO. He recently discussed his experience booking this week's episode of Dynamite.

On Twitter, Khan revealed he had a hard time booking Dynamite because of injuries and the unexpected unavailability of specific talents:

"This has been one of the most hectic weeks for injuries + unexpected unavailability that I can recall in @AEW, especially since the pandemic era."

The company struggled with similar issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the obstacles, Khan and his team pulled through and delivered a stellar show on Wednesday.

