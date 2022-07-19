Potential reason why returning WWE Hall of Famer is permitted to work with top AEW stars in Ric Flair's last hurrah

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has shed light on WWE's Jeff Jarrett being allowed to work with AEW talent in Ric Flair's last match.

At 73, The Nature Boy has taken a courageous step to lace up his boots for the last time. It was revealed earlier today that the former world champion and his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo would face WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on July 31.

Speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer highlighted that Jarrett not having a talent contract makes him eligible to wrestle the match.

“Obviously Tony Khan okayed his guys working with a WWE guy. And with Jeff, the thing with Jeff is Jeff doesn’t have a talent contract, so legally even though he’s actually a vice president of the company [WWE], he can wrestle this match."

He mentioned that the Stamford-based promotion is expected to cooperate with the former Intercontinental Champion's participation in Flair's final bout:

"I know a lot of people think that because Conrad [Thompson] in the past had booked WWE guys, including Ric, to do major things at his conventions and then WWE pulled them, that is going to happen here. But it’s not going to happen. This has all been worked out.” (H/T - WrestleTalk.com)

Flair's last match will take place under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner, featuring stars from IMPACT, MLW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and AAA.

Jeff Jarrett became WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events in May

In the month of May, the Stamford-based promotion handed the role of Senior Vice President of Live Events to Jeff Jarrett. In his career spanning over 35 years, he has worked as a wrestler, a promoter, and a producer across multiple companies.

Speaking recently on After The Bell, the 55-year-old gave some insights into his position in the company.

"Years ago, it was called house shows and we all understand that was the vernacular coming up in the business. But the live event name is much more appropriate because that’s what it is, you come see it live. What I’m dialed into as my first priority is the non-televised live events. It is an incredible undertaking. As we all know, we’re 52 weeks a year. Every Monday and Friday, there is a live event."

Jarrett is a six-time Intercontinental Champion in World Wrestling Entertainment. Do you think he is the right man for the role? Sound off in the comments section below.

