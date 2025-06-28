Potential spoiler on former WWE United States Champion's AEW return - Reports 

A report has come in regarding a certain former WWE Superstar's potential return to AEW. This comes following their sudden absence from the company, considering how they are expected to play an important role on the road to All In: Texas.

Claudio Castagnoli is Jon Moxley's right-hand man and a major figure within the Death Riders. However, he has been absent from their ranks over the past few weeks. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported last night that Claudio has been given some time off from the company.

Fightful has now given additional context about the situation. They reported that the former WWE United States Champion has been away due to personal reasons, but those within AEW believe that he will make his return right before AEW All In. The show is set to take place in just two weeks from now.

Trending

Expand Tweet

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

The AEW star has seemingly responded after John Cena's shout-out

Last week on WWE SmackDown, John Cena shocked the world by recreating CM Punk's pipebomb promo, and adding his flavor to it. The part in the segment that broke the internet was when Cena namedropped three former WWE individuals in Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona.

The Swiss star has since then seemingly indirectly responded to the 17-time WWE World Champion. He took to Instagram a day after the show and posted a picture of coffee. This may seem like a random post, but there is context that suggests its correlation to the WWE legend.

Claudio is said to be in close contact with other coffee aficionados, including John Cena and Seth Rollins, and they have a group chat of their own.

Following the inception of the Death Riders, Claudio Castagnoli has played a big part and is one of the reasons why Jon Moxley has been able to hold on to the world title so long. If he's around at All In, he could be a major factor in Mox's match with Hangman Page.

It remains to be seen whether the rest of the locker room can put them away for good.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!