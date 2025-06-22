Claudio Castagnoli breaks social media silence after John Cena's sudden namedrop on WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena namedropped Claudio Castagnoli on this week's SmackDown. The AEW star recently shared his first social media post since the development.

Last Friday on SmackDown, John Cena took out CM Punk by slamming him on a table. Meanwhile, Cena delivered his own version of the infamous pipebomb promo. During the segment, the Undisputed WWE Champion surprisingly namedropped Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona, and current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro).

Cena mentioning Claudio on WWE TV was a huge topic of discussion among wrestling fans. After being name-dropped on SmackDown, The Swiss Cyborg may have subtly acknowledged the Last Real Champion with a social media post.

On Instagram, the former United States Champion shared a picture of a cup of coffee. For those unaware, he has his coffee brand named Claudio's Cafe. Furthermore, Castagnoli is part of a coffee-related group chat with WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and John Cena. Hence, many fans connected the AEW star's latest social media post to the 17-time world champion.

The post can be seen below.

Claudio Castagnoli on the advice he received from John Cena

Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) had a memorable match with John Cena in 2015 as part of a United States Title Open Challenge. Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show in 2022, Claudio revealed the advice that he received from The Greatest of All Time.

“Being in the ring with him for that open challenge was awesome. Because he was a legend at that point, and still every match he wants to go out there and prove it. He’s the one that said it. I probably had it always kind of in my brain but he’s the one that said that ‘You’re only as good as your last match'. That kind of stuck with me because every time you go through that curtain, you want to prove yourself to everybody." [H/T: SEScoops]

Claudio also expressed his gratitude to Cena for working hard during their match in 2015. The two had some stellar singles matches in 2014 and 2015.

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More