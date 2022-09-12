"He's somebody I deeply respect" - AEW star discloses what he learned from John Cena in WWE

ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli recently discussed what it was like working with John Cena in WWE.

Claudio wrestled in WWE from 2011 until earlier this year when he departed the company. He debuted in All Elite Wrestling at Forbidden Door in June 2022 as a replacement for Bryan Danielson.

Castagnoli is currently in the Blackpool Combat Club faction with Danielson and went on to capture the ROH Championship at Death Before Dishonor in July 2022.

During a recent interview on The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Superstar spoke highly of John Cena and shared what it was like working with the 16-time champion.

“I’ve nothing but good things to say about John. He is an awesome person. He has a very high standard for himself. He’s one of those people that doesn’t just say how you should do it or say how it should be done. He shows you. He does it every day. He lives it. If he tells you to watch all the matches, he’s sitting there at the monitor watching all the matches. If he tells you, ‘You should work out.’ He is there working out early in the morning. [He’s] somebody I deeply respect. That’s kind of how I tried to do my career,” said Castagnoli. [H/T:SEScoops]

Claudio Castagnoli on the advice he took from John Cena in WWE

John Cena is a sixteen-time world champion but has also had five reigns as a United States Champion. Claudio noted that while Cena had already accomplished so much in his career, he still tried to prove himself in every match.

During the same interview, Castagnoli spoke about the advice that he took from the Leader of the Cenation.

“Being in the ring with him for that open challenge was awesome. Because he was a legend at that point, and still every match he wants to go out there and prove it. He’s the one that said it. I probably had it always kind of in my brain but he’s the one that said that ‘You’re only as good as your last match'. That kind of stuck with me because every time you go through that curtain, you want to prove yourself to everybody. So with him to have that open challenge and him working so hard and having such a fun match with me was absolutely amazing,” Castagnoli said. [H/T:SEScoops]

John Cena returned to WWE on the June 27th edition of RAW to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. He promised that it will be for more than just one match when he comes back again.

It will be interesting to see when The Champ finds his way back inside the squared circle.

