Fans can’t keep calm after John Cena name-drops major AEW star on WWE SmackDown

John Cena unexpectedly namedropped a top AEW talent on the latest edition of WWE Smackdown. Fans are still buzzing over the star in question, Claudio Castagnoli, being mentioned on the Stamford-based company's programming.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion battled Ron "R-Truth" Killings in the main event of this week's edition of Friday Night Smackdown, and lost the match via disqualification after clobbering Truth with his title. Cena would end up trading blows with CM Punk after the latter's arrival subsequently, and laid out The Best in the World with his belt before putting the latter through a table in the ring.

Afterwards, The Last Real Champion delivered a scathing promo on Punk mirroring the Chicago-native's iconic "pipebomb" promo from 2011, accusing The Voice of the Voiceless of hypocrisy ahead of their upcoming title match at WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During his address, Cena alluded to three former WWE names who are currently employed elsewhere - TNA's Nic Nemeth, AEW's Claudio Castagnoli, and "The Indy King" Matt Cardona.

Wrestling fans quickly flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to John Cena namedropping The Swiss Superman on WWE television. While some users argued that the legend ought to have mentioned AEW "EVPs" The Young Bucks and Jack Perry to hint at their controversial history with CM Punk, others expressed their amusement at Cena shouting out Claudio despite the latter being signed with the Jacksonville-based company. One fan even referenced Cena's coffee group chat with Castagnoli and Seth Rollins in relation to the promo.

"Really want Claudio to shout out Cena next Dynamite." - wrote a fan.

"Wonder how many [All Elite Wrestling] fans will come out and say they love cena lol," speculated a user.

"When he mentioned Claudio man [crying face emoji]," posted a fan.

"Cena said hi to his coffee group text buddy Claudio!!" - posted another fan.

The Swiss Cyborg is currently aligned with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley as a member of The Death Riders.

Claudio Castagnoli was withdrawn from a recent AEW TV special

Even though he was supposed to team with his stable-mates Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta alongside The Young Bucks, Claudio Castagnoli was surprisingly pulled out of the ten-person tag bout he was scheduled for this week at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. The One True King's Emissary of Violence was replaced in the match by The Beast Mortos, as the heel alliance took on Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay and The Opps.

The matchup ended in favour of The Bucks and The Death Riders as Mox secured the win for his team by pinning Swerve.

