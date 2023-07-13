Potential spoiler on The Elite's 5th member for AEW Blood and Guts - Reports

Speculations have been running rampant about the possible identity of The Elite's mystery partner for AEW Blood and Guts. If the latest reports are any indication, fan-favorite Kota Ibushi could be on his way to All Elite Wrestling.

The Elite have been involved in a riveting feud with The Blackpool Combat Club for quite a while. The two star-studded teams are scheduled to lock horns on the Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite on July 19. However, with Bryan Danielson injured and Eddie Kingston busy with NJPW outings, both the squads are left with a void each.

Kenny Omega made an intriguing tease regarding the potential partner for his camp on Rampage taping last week. The Cleaner claimed to have ''recruited an old friend'' who cares about ''changing the face of professional wrestling''. Ardent fans traced the hints back to Omega's decorated history and have put their money on his former tag team partner Kota Ibushi.

The speculations were further boosted when noted journalist Dave Meltzer voiced certainty about Ibushi's inclusion at Blood and Guts.

PWInsider has recently reported that it was indeed the Japanese stalwart who was being teased by The Elite leader in his off-air promo. It was further claimed that there's no one else that quite fits the description, and it won't be just a one-off appearance.

- per Conversations have taken place between Kota Ibushi and #AEW The belief among some talent is that Ibushi will be joining the company in some capacity, specifically for the #AEW Dynamite: #BloodandGuts show on July 19.- per @FightfulSelect Conversations have taken place between Kota Ibushi and #AEW.The belief among some talent is that Ibushi will be joining the company in some capacity, specifically for the #AEWDynamite: #BloodandGuts show on July 19.- per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/aGKtPvLGEX

Former WWE Superstar is rumored to be standing against The Elite

Another ex-WWE talent was recently hired as a coach by AEW President Tony Khan. The star in question is Chris Hero (fka Kassius Ohno), a seasoned veteran with immense skills and experience on his resume.

With his recent signing, many fans have opined that Hero could be the fifth member of the Blackpool Combat Club at Blood and Guts. The former NXT ace used to be Claudio Castagnoli's former tag team partner, adding further credibility to the rumor.

Known as the ''Kings of Wrestling'', the 43-year-old held the CZW, Chikara, and ROH World Tag Team titles with the former Cesaro. Moreover, he is no stranger to the rest of the squad, as fans have witnessed in the past.

Don't miss the huge announcements THIS WEDNESDAY! This Wednesday on @TBSNetwork Live at 8pm ET / 7pm CTWith #BloodAndGuts in Boston only 1 week away, Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite will each reveal the 5th man joining their teams this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Don't miss the huge announcements THIS WEDNESDAY! This Wednesday on @TBSNetworkLive at 8pm ET / 7pm CTWith #BloodAndGuts in Boston only 1 week away, Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite will each reveal the 5th man joining their teams this week on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!Don't miss the huge announcements THIS WEDNESDAY! https://t.co/Wh1ZA8oVnN

With a high probability of Kota Ibushi's arrival in AEW, fans are excited for a possible ''Golden Lovers'' reunion. It remains to be seen what surprises may unfold on Dynamite this week.

