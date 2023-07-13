Potential spoiler on The Elite's 5th member for AEW Blood and Guts - Reports

Speculations have been running rampant about the possible identity of The Elite's mystery partner for AEW Blood and Guts. If the latest reports are any indication, fan-favorite Kota Ibushi could be on his way to All Elite Wrestling.
The Elite have been involved in a riveting feud with The Blackpool Combat Club for quite a while. The two star-studded teams are scheduled to lock horns on the Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite on July 19. However, with Bryan Danielson injured and Eddie Kingston busy with NJPW outings, both the squads are left with a void each.
Kenny Omega made an intriguing tease regarding the potential partner for his camp on Rampage taping last week. The Cleaner claimed to have ''recruited an old friend'' who cares about ''changing the face of professional wrestling''. Ardent fans traced the hints back to Omega's decorated history and have put their money on his former tag team partner Kota Ibushi.
The speculations were further boosted when noted journalist Dave Meltzer voiced certainty about Ibushi's inclusion at Blood and Guts.
PWInsider has recently reported that it was indeed the Japanese stalwart who was being teased by The Elite leader in his off-air promo. It was further claimed that there's no one else that quite fits the description, and it won't be just a one-off appearance.
Former WWE Superstar is rumored to be standing against The Elite
Another ex-WWE talent was recently hired as a coach by AEW President Tony Khan. The star in question is Chris Hero (fka Kassius Ohno), a seasoned veteran with immense skills and experience on his resume.
With his recent signing, many fans have opined that Hero could be the fifth member of the Blackpool Combat Club at Blood and Guts. The former NXT ace used to be Claudio Castagnoli's former tag team partner, adding further credibility to the rumor.
Known as the ''Kings of Wrestling'', the 43-year-old held the CZW, Chikara, and ROH World Tag Team titles with the former Cesaro. Moreover, he is no stranger to the rest of the squad, as fans have witnessed in the past.
With a high probability of Kota Ibushi's arrival in AEW, fans are excited for a possible ''Golden Lovers'' reunion. It remains to be seen what surprises may unfold on Dynamite this week.
