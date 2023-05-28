Potential spoiler on whether CM Punk will return to AEW at Double or Nothing 2023

Will CM Punk return to AEW this Sunday at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view? There seems to be a potential spoiler on the possibility of the Chicago-born wrestler's return.

The Second City Saint has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling since his suspension. He had gotten into a physical altercation backstage during the post-show media scrum after the All Out pay-per-view.

Along with him, The EVP's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were also suspended as they too were involved in the brawl. Since then, they had returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion and had also re-captured the AEW World Trios Championships.

CM Punk, on the other hand, while has been missing from television, is still rumored to make his return. There are several speculations that he would show up on the opening night of the brand-new show Collision.

AEW CEO Tony Khan had also announced that the premier episode of the Saturday night show will be in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

With Double or Nothing less than 24 hours away, BetOnline had revealed the current betting odds for the pay-per-view. As part of the odds, one of the questions was if CM Punk would make his return to the promotion at the major event.

Surprise debuts and returns are not rare occurrences on AEW's pay-per-views. Stars such as Jon Moxley, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Brian Cage, and MJF all made their debut or return during one of the major events.

With that being said, the betting odds do not seem to be favoring the return of the self-proclaimed Best in the World. The standings are currently at +800 odds. While there is still a chance for Punk to show up at the show but based on the odds, it is highly unlikely.

(Note: Favorites are denoted by a - sign, and underdogs are represented by a + sign)

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long wants to see CM Punk leave AEW and return to WWE

With Punk's return still in the air, the WWE Hall of Famer suggested that he takes a different route.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked about the possibility of the former AEW Champion returning. Teddy Long replied by stating that he would rather tease the fans and swerve them by showing up on WWE TV.

“If it was me, I’d tease it all the way up to people are really thinking he’s coming in and he walks right out on WWE TV,” Teddy Long said.

Check out the video below:

Teddy Long also believed that his current situation with the Jacksonville-based promotion could also be a 'work.'

Do you think the former WWE Champion will show up at Double or Nothing? Let us know in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes