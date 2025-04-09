Potential update on Bryan Danielson's AEW status amid uncertain absence

Bryan Danielson's full-time career ended last year when he lost the AEW World Championship and was left brutalized by his former allies afterward. Now, a report has emerged regarding the legendary grappler's status in the Tony Khan-led company amid his continued hiatus.

The American Dragon has been missing from All Elite programming since WrestleDream 2024, where he dropped his AEW World Title to former teammate and friend, Jon Moxley. Not content with ending his long-time stable mate's full-time singles career, The True King ordered Wheeler Yuta to suffocate his former mentor with a plastic bag, and then Claudio Castagnoli to stomp a steel chair around Bryan's neck, closing the PPV on a memorable but bleak note.

Danielson has not reappeared on AEW television since then, although he has reportedly been backstage at many of the company's shows this year. The 43-year-old has supposedly continued to work with the Tony Khan-led company despite his on-screen absence, and according to a recent report, had been present all night backstage at last Sunday's Dynasty pay-per-view.

In light of the news, an X/Twitter user recently asked Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful, if Bryan Danielson was still under contract with AEW. Sapp responded by voicing uncertainty regarding Danielson's contract status, albeit reiterating that the latter was working in the company in a backstage capacity.

"Not sure if he's under contract, but he's working there behind the scenes," wrote Sapp.

The former WWE Champion has also been recovering from lasting neck issues stemming from his prior in-ring injuries.

Former AEW champion Bryan Danielson on the odds of his in-ring return

During an interview with Denise Salcedo late last year, Bryan Danielson spoke about wanting to rehabilitate his neck without surgery, being unwilling to go under the knife if he could use any other means to aid his recovery. He also said that the chances of him wrestling again were split down the middle, stating:

"I'm trying to avoid it [surgery]... The idea to me is that surgery is a last resort and not a first resort. So, I'm trying some other things.. I'm a little kooky, people know me.. I'm gonna try some other things first before going under the knife... If I had to guess right now, I would say it's 50/50 if I'll ever (wrestle again). And you know what, I'm okay with that. I loved the time I got to spend doing this, but I also love what I'm doing now, so." [4:43- 5:42]

Danielson had previously suggested that he would be in attendance at All In: Texas. It remains to be seen if The Dragon will return to AEW programming before that.

