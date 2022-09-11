Potential update on former WWE Superstar's status after reportedly being granted release from Tony Khan's AEW

Malakai Black has reportedly been granted a conditional release from AEW, but his future with the promotion seems unclear.

The former WWE Superstar recently approached Tony Khan, citing his mental health as the reason for him requiring some time off from the in-ring competition. At the time, it seemed many talents were making their way back to WWE with Triple H in an administrative role.

At the All Out pay-per-view, when Black was making his exit after his tag team match, he blew a kiss to the fans, thus hinting that it would be a while till they see him next.

Christine @ShiningPolaris



#aew Malakai Black hugging House of Black. All were emotional. Crowd was cheering for Malakai. #aew allout Malakai Black hugging House of Black. All were emotional. Crowd was cheering for Malakai. #aew #aewallout https://t.co/hoqujEZPSG

A few days ago, it was reported that AEW had granted the House of Black leader a conditional release and is not permitted to compete in any other promotion for the next six months. When CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) were stripped of their titles, they were removed from the championship section.

The AEW President Tony Khan addressed fans on the latest episode of Dynamite that a tournament is set to be crowned the next AEW World Champion.

Despite being granted a partial release, Malakai Black is still a part of the promotion's official website on their roster page.

Malakai Black is still a part of the AEW roster on their official website

With him still being a part of the roster, he may be willing to compete in All Elite Wrestling on a part-time basis. Only time will tell if Black decides to return to AEW or join other promotion.

Malakai Black established himself as a leader of a thriving faction on Tony Khan's promotion

Black competed on WWE under the name Aleister Black. The last time he appeared on the McMahon led-company was on an episode of SmackDown in May 2021, where he seemingly had his eyes set on the then Intercontinental Champion Big E.

Their storyline could not be taken further as Black was released from the company in June 2021.

The 37-year-old made his debut on Tony Khan's promotion at the Road Rager edition of Dynamite in July 2021. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Brody King and Buddy Murphy to form House of Black.

Wrestling News France @WrestlingNewsF2 The House Of Black

AEW All Out 2022

04 septembre 2022

All Elite Wrestling

Hoffman Estates, Illinois, USA

Arena: NOW Arena The House Of BlackAEW All Out 2022 04 septembre 2022All Elite WrestlingHoffman Estates, Illinois, USAArena: NOW Arena https://t.co/IqFiStX5B0

Upon the request of his release making the rounds, fans speculated that he might jump ship to WWE. His wife, Zelina Vega is still signed with the WWE and currently part of the Red brand.

Over the past couple of years, many talents have switched brands. Thus, enabliing Tony Khan to become more stern about contract provisions and extensions.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi