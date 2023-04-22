Potential update on popular AEW star's return after 3 months - Reports

A fan-favorite AEW star is reportedly on his way back to the promotion.

The star in question is Bandido. The 28-year-old immediately gained mainstream attention after his debut appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion last year. He also subsequently fought Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Title but was unsuccessful. However, his spectacular performances led to him being signed by AEW after his fight with Rush.

Bandido has been noticeably missing from All Elite programming since the January 18, 2023, edition of Dynamite, where he faced Bryan Danielson. It was later revealed by Tony Khan that the star was facing visa issues. However, a recent report by Dave Meltzer shed some light on his return.

"Bandido's new visa and passport are literally in his hands, so he will be back in AEW shortly." (H/T: F4W)

The AEW star apparently wants to join WWE someday

While Bandido had previously turned down offers from WWE, he is not opposed to joining the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

Speaking in an interview on SO CATCH by Hal 2, Bandido stated that he had been invited to the Performance center in the past.

"At some point, I’d like to go to WWE. Not in this moment, but I hope after, later. I was in WWE. They invited me to the Performance Center. They gave me a Camaro for all my week to drive. That was amazing. I made good amigos. Chris Hero, I saw him in the Performance Center and now he’s really, really good friend. I love you, amigo (…) He’s very nice, he’s very nice." (H/T : POST Wrestling)

As of now, it remains to be seen how Bandido will be booked in the Jacksonville-based company upon his return.

Do you think Bandido should get a push in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below!

