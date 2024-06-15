Real reason behind current AEW star's backstage presence in WWE disclosed - Reports

An update regarding a member of the AEW locker room being backstage at a recent WWE show has just surfaced, with the reasons for their visit being reportedly disclosed. This would be Rebel (Not Reba).

She was spotted at last week's NXT tapings. Despite reportedly being under a contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion, she was present for the Yellow and Gold brand's episode. At the time, no information was available on the nature of her visit.

Fightful Select has just reported that Rebel was backstage so that she could visit some friends on the brand. She was also allowed there, as she apparently had connections with someone who worked personally for NXT.

At this point, it is confirmed that she is signed to AEW. Seeing as she was previously affiliated with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Jamie Hayter, her absence from TV could be due to the two being sidelined with injuries.

What is the current update on the injured AEW stars?

Speaking of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter, both former AEW Women’s Champions, have not been seen for a long time. Baker was last seen competing in the ring back in October, while Hayter has not been seen since last year’s edition of Double or Nothing, where she dropped her world title.

Speaking to Uproxx, Tony Khan recently addressed Baker’s status. He mentioned how he’d love to have her back soon. He did not disclose the timeline of her recovery but only said that she could return quickly.

“Dr. Britt Baker is one of our original stars and she’s been out injured for an extended period of time. I’m very eager to get Britt back here. She’s somebody that’s been part of AEW all along. And we’d love to have her back in the mix very soon,” he said.

On the other hand, Jamie Hayter has a pending timetable for her injury. This means there is no information on whether her return could be imminent. Fans must stay tuned for updates regarding the two and whether they could make surprise returns sometime soon.