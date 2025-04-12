Real reason behind former WWE stars' faction's sudden name change in AEW [Reports]

One of the most popular former WWE factions in recent history has gone through a sudden name change in AEW. The reasons for this interesting rebranding of sorts have just been disclosed.

Back in 2022, it was reported that AEW had filed a trademark for "Paragon." At the time, Kyle O'Reilly hinted that this would be the name the former WWE faction would use should they reunite. They made this official a few days ago on Dynamite, with Adam Cole confirming that their name as a trio was set to change.

During the Fightful Dynamite Review, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that the trio pivoted from the Undisputed Kingdom name to The Paragon. He mentioned how this was due to The Kingdom no longer being part of the group. Seeing as they could not use the name Undisputed due to WWE's copyright, they went with their previously trademarked name instead.

"The Undisputed Kingdom are now The Paragon, just because The Kingdom was never planned for this team and have not been on TV since they came out and celebrated, which I don't think they were supposed to do, with Undisputed. So, cool, they got a new name because I'm pretty sure if they would just call themselves Undisputed, they would probably get sued," Sapp said. [H/T - Cultaholic]

Adam Cole reveals he almost botched his WWE debut

In 2017, Adam Cole made one of WWE NXT's biggest debuts during Takeover: Brooklyn III alongside reDRagon, as they attacked Drew McIntyre, who had just won the NXT Title that night.

The group would then be known as the Undisputed Era and would become the brand's main attraction for the next few years, with Roderick Strong joining them later on.

While appearing on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Cole revealed that he almost messed up his debut by slipping in the ring, which was fortunately not caught by the cameras. This was due to his outfit that night, and he luckily caught himself.

"When I go to get into the ring, I do almost fall… and the camera didn’t catch it. First of all, so glad I didn’t fall. Can you imagine? If you debut and just fall on my face. How wild that would have been. But yeah, I was so excited and then when I went to go in and run, like you said, with dress shoes and jeans on, I almost lose my balance for a second but I caught myself, thank goodness," he said. [H/T - Post Wrestling]

With Adam Cole now picking up his first championship gold in AEW, this could be the start of an impressive run for The Paragon, as they now look to add to this tally. The tag team titles could be next.

