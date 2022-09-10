Reported backstage details on the AEW talent meeting conducted by 3 former WWE Superstars following CM Punk's media scrum altercation

Following CM Punk's notorious altercation at the AEW All Out media scrum, a talent meeting was held prior to this week's Dynamite show.

Fightful Select reports that the meeting was conducted by former WWE turned AEW stars Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho.

Several top wrestlers held a talent meeting at AEW Dynamite on September 7, as Fightful Select reported. It's also said that the talent in attendance spoke highly of the meeting, with one saying "those were the right people to call a meeting like that at that time, and for it to resonate well."

There was also said to be an almost unanimous encouragement to keep issues with one another in-house rather than what has been leaked over the past few months. Which was said to be a point of emphasis at a previous talent meeting and an email memo.

According to the report, Jericho was praised for stepping up behind the scenes even further than his previous involvement. A younger talent apparently said that the resolve Y2J showed at the press conference was a great example to be set.

Mox and Bryan also received high adulation from the locker room, especially considering the former was due for vacation prior to recent events. Bryan's friendly and funny demeanor was described as calming by another talent.

CM Punk's AEW All Out antics may have been pre-meditated

Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited @TimmyBuddy CM Punk shooting on Colt Cabana, the EVPs, Hangman, someone in a Penguins shirt, & kinda Tony Khan as well. 1/2 CM Punk shooting on Colt Cabana, the EVPs, Hangman, someone in a Penguins shirt, & kinda Tony Khan as well. 1/2 https://t.co/NA5mrdzFKW

It's become the notorious story in wrestling as of late, and while at first it appeared to be tensions exploding, CM Punk's media rant may have been on his mind for week prior to the fact.

During a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that a source had indicated that Punk planned to go off-script during the scrum.

“One person noted that Punk two weeks ago when he returned said that the press conference after the PPV would be interesting,” Meltzer said.

Punk has been suspended pending further investigation, and stripped of his world title as a result. Irrespective of the investigation's result he is set to miss months of action as he suffered a torn tricep during his All Out contest.

What do you make of the recent happenings in All Elite Wrestling? Will they get back on track? Discuss in the comments below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell