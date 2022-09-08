Massive update on Chris Jericho and former WWE Superstars to allegedly head backstage meeting with AEW talent prior to Dynamite 

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will be interesting, as all eyes will be on Tony Khan's promotion following an explosive All Out weekend; both inside and outside of the ring.

With reports now stating that Chris Jericho and other former WWE Superstars headed up recent talent meeting.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#AEW #YoungBucks #KennyOmega According to sources, CM Punk swung punches at Matt Jackson while Ace Steel threw a chair at Nick Jackson that hit him in the eye & also bit Kenny Omega. #AEW AllOut #CMPunk According to sources, CM Punk swung punches at Matt Jackson while Ace Steel threw a chair at Nick Jackson that hit him in the eye & also bit Kenny Omega.#AEW #AEWAllOut #CMPunk #YoungBucks #KennyOmega https://t.co/O2Ga24eQsG

After an alleged backstage melee between current AEW Champion CM Punk, The Elite, and other members of the roster. The company reportedly headed down multiple suspensions, with the possibility of even more punishments to come for The Voice of The Voiceless himself.

Fightful Select has also now confirmed that the company has hosted a number of internal meetings, some virtually with CM Punk and Ace Steel, and a talent meeting with members of the roster.

According to the report from Fightful Select, Punk and Steel's meetings took place virtually via ZOOM; as neither man is currently in Buffalo, NY for tonight's episode of Dynamite.

The report also confirms other rumors that CM Punk was injured and will need surgery. Which will most likely prematurely end Punk's second reign as All Elite Wrestling World Champion.

On the flip side, an in-person talent meeting took place at approximately 4:15 PM EST. The meeting was said to be made up of on-screen talent including wrestlers, announcers, referees, and other officials. The meeting was allegedly led by Chris Jericho, former AEW Champion Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson.

The locker room is said to be extremely high on Chris Jericho at this time, as he is being given high praise for his "demeanor and resolve" during this chaotic situation.

Will AEW President Tony Khan release or suspend CM Punk?

As of now, there is no word on exactly what All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan will do to the current World Champion. However, some are speculating that Punk's time with the company may be coming to an end.

The company's latest tweet makes it clear that Khan will address the AEW galaxy about the the state of the World and Trio's Championship.

According to reports from earlier today, at least Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson have been suspended by the company.

It is currently unknown how long the suspension will last.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

-Tony Khan addresses AEW World & World Trios Titles

-MJF Speaks

-ROH Pure Title: Garcia v Yuta

-Chris Jericho addresses AEW Galaxy

-Interim Women's World Title Eliminator: Toni Storm v Penelope

-Best Friends/Orange Cassidy v Death Triangle #AEWDynamite LIVE TONIGHT @ 8/7c on TBS!-Tony Khan addresses AEW World & World Trios Titles-MJF Speaks-ROH Pure Title: Garcia v Yuta-Chris Jericho addresses AEW Galaxy-Interim Women's World Title Eliminator: Toni Storm v Penelope-Best Friends/Orange Cassidy v Death Triangle #AEWDynamite LIVE TONIGHT @ 8/7c on TBS!-Tony Khan addresses AEW World & World Trios Titles-MJF Speaks-ROH Pure Title: Garcia v Yuta-Chris Jericho addresses AEW Galaxy-Interim Women's World Title Eliminator: Toni Storm v Penelope-Best Friends/Orange Cassidy v Death Triangle https://t.co/UHu3jbE3EC

The fate of the self-proclaimed "Best in the World" is also unknown, with some outlets reporting that the company could possibly look to completely sever ties with their current champion before Dynamite goes live on the air.

What do YOU think will happen tonight on AEW Dynamite? Will CM Punk be fired? Let us know all of your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

Also watch: 6 WWE Superstars with the worst track record in 2021

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi