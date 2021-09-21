Backstage report on Ric Flair's AEW status after recent controversy - Reports 

According to the latest reports, Ric Flair is unlikely to join AEW after the recent controversy surrounding his past behavior seems to have taken a hit on his public image.

The former WWE Superstar has found himself in hot water because of Dark Side of The Ring's new episode, which chronicled the infamous 'Plane Ride From Hell' incident. The show featured a plane attendant, Heidi Doyle, talking about his insensitive behavior towards her during the flight.

Ric Flair was criticized and called out online for his alleged conduct. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio now reports that the controversy surrounding Flair hasn't fallen on deaf ears within those in AEW.

Meltzer stated that Flair's prospects of joining AEW seem bleak after everything that has gone down recently. He added that AEW and Tony Khan rarely make mistakes, and hiring the 72-year-old star even after the serious allegations leveled against him would be a big mistake.

"I can't see him in AEW right now. I think it would be a mistake. Tony doesn't make mistakes of that level, and it would be a mistake of that level. It would really hurt them right now," said Dave Meltzer.

The impact of Ric Flair's controversy was also felt on this week's WWE RAW, where the promotion removed his image and signature "Woo" from the show's opening package.

Ric Flair was rumored to work with Andrade El Idolo in AEW

Flair was rumored to be teaming up with his future son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, in AEW, working as the Mexican star's manager. The seeds for the veteran's debut were laid down recently when Andrade betrayed his former manager Chavo Guerrero.

Ric Flair had also accompanied Andrade during the latter's match against Kenny Omega at TripleMania 29. The Nature Boy even got physical at the show, laying down the AEW Champion with several chops.

