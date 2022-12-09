Rising AEW star did not align with Tony Khan's creative plans for Dynamite segment - Reports

AEW star Ricky Starks recently cut quite an explosive promo against MJF during the latest episode of Dynamite. Fans reacted overwhelmingly positively to the segment, but a recent report claimed Stark's promo was completely off-script.

Tony Khan's promotion initially set itself apart from WWE in many ways, but AEW has long since advertised its creative freedom. Due to this, most promos are likely up to the wrestler, which has led to stars like MJF and Eddie Kingston thriving.

During the recent Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez claimed that while Ricky Starks had a written promo, the star's eventual AEW Dynamite segment was completely off his own script.

“I heard from multiple people yesterday that, apparently, he had a whole thing written down. It wasn’t like scripted or anything, but he had a thing written down that he was gonna do. And then he got out there and he just went off [Script.] He just went with it, and he went wild.” (H/T: SEScoops)

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo That Ricky Starks promo from last night is worth watching more than once. So good. That Ricky Starks promo from last night is worth watching more than once. So good. https://t.co/QFzj3SUqDb

Ricky Starks also notably delivered quite an explosive spear to MJF, making him come off a lot stronger than the AEW World Champion. Fans naturally took note, as many of them have claimed he does the move better than WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A WWE Hall of Famer compared Ricky Stark's AEW segment to John Cena's main roster debut in 2000

John Cena's wrestling career is arguably somewhat of a modern-day legend in the sport. While his initial run wasn't well-received, Cena went on to have one of the most successful WWE careers, which all began with interrupting Kurt Angle.

During the recent Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry compared Ricky Stark's explosive promo to John Cena's 2000 WWE debut.

"For example, Kurt Angle’s in the ring and John Cena comes out and he slaps Kurt Angle? He Ruthless-Aggressioned that whole deal. That one moment turned John Cena into somebody people gave a s**t about. I felt like last night the same identical thing happened with Ricky Starks! Ricky Starks was able to go in the ring and become a major player in one night." (10:16 onward).

With his upcoming championship match against MJF at Winter is Coming, could Ricky Starks shock fans and veterans alike by becoming the new All Elite Wrestling Champion?

