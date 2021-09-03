Ex-WWE star to debut as Tony Khan's rumored surprise for Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out 2021?  - Reports

Tony Khan recently teased a big surprise entrant in the AEW All Out Women's Casino Battle Royale. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ex-WWE star Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, is set to make her AEW debut at All Out.

She is expected to be the unannounced 21st entrant (Joker) in the Battle Royale.

WWE released Riott on June 2, 2021. Due to the 90-day non-compete clause in her contract, Riott had to wait almost three months before she could step in the ring again. The clause expired on August 31, and she is now free to perform for any wrestling promotion. Having her as the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale would be a great surprise for wrestling fans.

In the past, we have seen multiple world-renowned wrestlers make their AEW debuts as surprise entrants in such matches. Brian Cage was the last person to enter the AEW Casino Ladder Match to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Matt Sydal was the joker in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out last year. Ethan Page made his AEW debut at Revolution in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Most recently, Lio Rush made his first and only AEW appearance in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing earlier this year.

Given the history of surprise entrants in such matches, Soho would be a perfect fit for this year's Women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out this Sunday.

Ruby Soho might not be the only ex-WWE star to make their debut at AEW All Out

After Daniel Bryan's WWE contract expired in April, he became the hottest free agent in wrestling. Many speculated as to what Bryan's next move could be. Not long after, reports emerged that he had signed with AEW.

While many awaited the arrival of arguably one of the biggest stars of the last decade, Tony Khan's promotion and Daniel Bryan were in no hurry to give the fans the moment they have been longing for.

However, the wait is over now. According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Daniel Bryan is set to make his AEW debut at All Out on September 5. It was later confirmed by other reputed wrestling journalists as well.

